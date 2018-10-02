College football odds, picks, lines for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving NC State, Kentucky

We're nearing the halfway point of the regular season, and some teams are getting desperate, while others are putting the pedal to the metal. Top-ranked Alabama is a five-touchdown favorite on the road at Arkansas after failing to cover its last two games. No. 7 Oklahoma is favored by 7.5 points in the Red River Showdown against No. 19 Texas that will be played in the Cotton Bowl. And fresh off a landmark win over Stanford, No. 6 Notre Dame opened up at -2.5 at No. 24 Virginia Tech, but that spread has already doubled to 5.5 as bettors have shown confidence in a rejuvenated Irish offense. With so many college football odds to choose from and spreads of all sizes available, be sure to check out the Week 6 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has also been red-hot on its top-rated college football picks this season, nailing its final four in Week 5 to improve its record to 49-36 on the season. That run included correctly calling the under (69.5) and Penn State (+3.5) against the spread in the huge Week 5 showdown between Ohio State and the Nittany Lions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 6 college football schedule.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model loves: Kentucky (+5.5) goes on the road and easily covers against Texas A&M.

The Wildcats have been one of the most surprising teams in college football, as they've already knocked off three SEC teams -- Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina -- to earn their top-15 ranking.

The model projects Heisman contender Benny Snell Jr. to rush for 100 yards against a Texas A&M squad that looked flat in a tight win over Arkansas last week. The model is backing the Wildcats against the spread almost 60 percent of the time, so lock this pick in with confidence.

Another Week 6 pick the model is all over: No. 23 NC State (-4.5) covers at home against Boston College.

NC State is off to a 4-0 start, but is largely untested thus far because its matchup against No. 9 West Virginia was canceled earlier in the season due to Hurricane Florence. A 30-13 setback to Purdue in Week 4 knocked Boston College out of the Top 25, but running back AJ Dillon remains one of the top players in the nation.

The model, however, projects NC State to hold Dillon under 100 yards of total offense, while NC State quarterback Ryan Finley, a top NFL prospect, goes off for 300 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolfpack get a comfortable win that covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can back the Under (59.5) in that game as well since it cashes 70 percent of the time.

The model also has an extremely strong selection for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma, and is calling for a national title contender to get a massive scare on the road.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And what title contender gets a huge scare on the road?

Northwestern at Michigan State (-11.5, 45)

Maryland at Michigan (-17.5, 49)

Missouri at South Carolina (-2, 64.5)

Kansas at West Virginia (-28.5, 61.5)

Alabama at Arkansas (+35, 59)

Texas vs. Oklahoma (-7.5, 60.5)

Boston College at NC State (-4.5, 59.5)

LSU at Florida (+2.5, 44)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-10, 54.5)

Florida State at Miami (-13, 48.5)

Indiana at Ohio State (-25, 64)

Kentucky at Texas A&M (-5.5, 49.5)

Washington at UCLA (+21, 50.5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-26.5, 52)

Auburn at Mississippi State (+3, 44.5)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-20, 57)

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+5.5, 56)