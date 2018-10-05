College football odds, picks, lines for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving UCLA and Kentucky

The Week 6 college football schedule got underway on Thursday, but the main course comes on Saturday with dozens of conference battles that will shape the standings for months to come. The Big 12 could be on the line in the Red River Showdown as No. 7 Oklahoma (-7) takes on No. 19 Texas in a rivalry game that has seen the line fall a full point in the latest Week 6 college football odds. No. 8 Auburn is favored by 3.5 at Mississippi State in an SEC West battle, and after opening as 17-point favorites, No. 4 Clemson is now -20 for its ACC road trip to Wake Forest as the Tigers hope to have quarterback Trevor Lawrence back. With so much at stake and college football odds constantly moving, be sure to check out the Week 6 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model loves: Kentucky (+5.5) goes on the road and easily covers against Texas A&M.

The Wildcats have been one of the most surprising teams in college football, as they've already knocked off three SEC teams -- Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina -- to earn their top-15 ranking.

The model projects Heisman contender Benny Snell Jr. to rush for 100 yards against a Texas A&M squad that looked flat in a tight win over Arkansas last week. The model is backing the Wildcats against the spread almost 60 percent of the time, so lock this pick in with confidence.

One of the surprising Week 6 picks the model is calling for: UCLA (+21) covers in the Rose Bowl against No. 10 Washington.

It's been a rough start for Chip Kelly at UCLA, dropping his first four games. And while Washington certainly has the overall edge on paper, the Huskies haven't been blowing out their Pac-12 opposition this year. They beat Utah by 14 and then pulled out a tight 27-20 victory over Arizona State last week.

The model says UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounts for almost 250 yards of total offense as the Bruins cover the three-touchdown spread in 60 percent of simulations. There's also strong value on the Under (52.5) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

The model also has an extremely strong selection for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma, and is calling for a national title contender to get a massive scare on the road.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And what title contender gets a huge scare on the road?

