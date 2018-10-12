College football odds, picks, lines for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Alabama and Virginia Tech

From tight battles to projected blowouts, the Week 7 college football schedule has it all. College football odds have been on the move all week as professionals and amateurs alike lock in wagers for a variety of conference and non-conference games. Among the larger college football spreads this week is Notre Dame (-21) at home against Pittsburgh. Also a double-digit spread on the college football odds board is top-ranked Alabama (-28) against Missouri despite Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a sprained knee.

If you're looking for tighter college football lines, check out Washington (-3.5) at Oregon and New Mexico against Colorado State, which is currently a pick'em. Before you lock in any Week 7 college football picks against the spread, on the money line, or on the over-under, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 6, including recommending Texas (+226) on the money line in its massive upset of No. 7 Oklahoma. It finished the week on an 8-2 run on all of its college football picks, and when it comes to top-rated picks, it is now an impressive 64-52 on the season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 7 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model loves: No. 1 Alabama (-27.5) covers against Missouri and wins in convincing fashion.

The Tigers' high-flying offense has caused issues for many defenses, but the model says the Tide will be able to shut it down. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is held under 250 yards through the air, according to the simulations, while Tagovailoa goes off for close to 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Tide cover more than 60 percent of the time.

Another Week 6 pick it is strongly recommending: Virginia Tech covers as a 6.5-point favorite on the road against North Carolina.

The line originally opened with the Hokies as eight-point favorites, but has since been bet down. According to SportsLine's model, that means extra value on Virginia Tech. After struggling against Notre Dame, the model expects Kansas transfer Ryan Willis to go off on Saturday with nearly 300 yards of total offense and two passing touchdowns for the Hokies.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's Nathan Elliott is expected to struggle against Virginia Tech's defense. He's projected to throw two interceptions and the model sees three turnovers as likely for the Tar Heels. The model says Tech covers in 61 percent of simulations and there's also plenty of value on the Under (58.5), which hits two-thirds of the time.

The model also has an extremely strong pick for the showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 LSU on CBS and is calling for a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 7 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Minnesota at Ohio State (-29.5, 59.5)

Tennessee at Auburn (-14.5, 45.5)

Florida at Vanderbilt (+7, 50.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+7, 61.5)

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (-21, 54)

Washington at Oregon (+3.5, 57.5)

UCF at Memphis (+4.5, 81)

Baylor at Texas (-14, 59.5)

Georgia at LSU (+7.5, 50.5)

Michigan State at Penn State (-13, 53)

Miami (Fla.) at Virginia (+7, 47.5)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (+6.5, 58.5)

West Virginia at Iowa State (+6.5, 56)

Missouri at Alabama (-28, 74.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan (-10, 49)

Colorado at USC (-7, 57)