College football odds, picks, lines for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Penn State

The halfway point of the season has arrived and Week 7 college football odds are already on the move as many teams prepare for big-time conference battles. A week after stunning Oklahoma, No. 9 Texas opened as a 16-point favorite against Baylor, but is now laying 14.5. No. 8 Penn State is favored by 13.5 against Michigan State, up one from the opening line. And No. 2 Georgia opened as an 8.5-point favorite against No. 13 LSU, but bettors are showing confidence in the Tigers early, already moving that line down 1.5 points.

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model loves: No. 1 Alabama (-27.5) covers against Missouri and wins in convincing fashion.

The Tigers' high-flying offense has caused issues for many defenses, but the model says the Tide will be able to shut it down. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is held under 250 yards through the air, according to the simulations, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes off for close to 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Tide cover more than 60 percent of the time.

Another Week 6 pick it is strongly recommending: No. 8 Penn State (-13.5) covers at home against Michigan State and wins by at least two touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions had a week off to recover from an emotional loss to Ohio State. They still are in play for both the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff, so there's still a lot on the line for James Franklin's squad.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 against the spread this season, while Michigan State is just 1-4. And the Spartans are coming off a 10-point home loss to Northwestern. The model is projecting 300 yards of total offense for PSU quarterback Trace McSorley as the Nittany Lions cover the spread in over 65 percent of simulations. The model is calling for 54 total points, right at the over-under.

Georgia Southern at Texas State (+17, 49)

Texas Tech at TCU (-7, 62)

Air Force at San Diego State (-10, 45.5)

Arizona at Utah (-13.5, 51.5)

Minnesota at Ohio State (-29.5, 59.5)

Tennessee at Auburn (-15.5, 47.5)

Florida at Vanderbilt (+7, 51)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+7, 61.5)

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (-21, 56)

Washington at Oregon (+3, 58)

UCF at Memphis (+4.5, 78)

Baylor at Texas (-14.5, 61.5)

Georgia at LSU (+7.5, 50.5)

Michigan State at Penn State (-13.5, 54)

Miami (Fla.) at Virginia (+6, 48)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (+5.5, 58)

West Virginia at Iowa State (+6, 57.5)

Missouri at Alabama (-28.5, 74.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan (-7.5, 47.5)

Colorado at USC (-7, 58)