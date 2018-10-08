College football odds, picks, lines for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Virginia

Week 7 could be a defining one in the race for the College Football Playoff. There are huge showdowns in every Power 5 conference, and the Week 7 college football odds indicate at least some of them will come down to the final possession. No. 2 Georgia is a seven-point favorite against No. 13 LSU, No. 7 Washington is favored by 3.5 against No. 17 Oregon, and No. 12 Michigan is favored by 7.5 versus No. 15 Wisconsin. With so many games projected to come down to the wire, and college football odds certain to move as the week progresses, be sure to check out the Week 7 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer projection before locking in any picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 6, including recommending Texas (+226) on the money line in its massive upset of No. 7 Oklahoma. It finished the week on an 8-2 run on all of its college football picks, and when it comes to top-rated picks, it is now an impressive 64-52 on the season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 7 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model loves: No. 1 Alabama (-27.5) covers against Missouri and wins in convincing fashion.

The Tigers' high-flying offense has caused issues for many defenses, but the model says the Tide will be able to shut it down. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is held under 250 yards through the air in the simulations, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes off for close to 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Tide cover more than 60 percent of the time.

Another Week 6 pick it is strongly recommending: Virginia (+5.5) covers at home against No. 16 Miami.

This game has already seen substantial line movement after the Hurricanes opened at -9. Even with that shift, the model still finds value on a 3-2 Virginia team that is coming off a bye week and has already taken down Louisville in ACC play.

Miami has reeled off five straight wins after opening the season with a loss against LSU, but it took a huge comeback to survive 28-27 against an underachieving Florida State squad last week. The model projects almost 200 yards and two touchdowns for UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins as the Cavaliers cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has an extremely strong pick for the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 LSU on CBS and is calling for a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 7 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Appalachian State at Arkansas State (+8.5)

Georgia Southern at Texas State (+16)

Texas Tech at TCU (-8.5)

Air Force at San Diego State (-10)

Arizona at Utah (-14)

Minnesota at Ohio State (-29.5)

Tennessee at Auburn (-16.5)

Florida at Vanderbilt (+7)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+7)

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (-21)

Washington at Oregon (+3.5)

Central Florida at Memphis (+5)

Baylor at Texas (-14.5)

Georgia at LSU (+7)

Michigan State at Penn State (-13.5)

Miami (Fla.) at Virginia (+5.5)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (+5.5)

West Virginia at Iowa State (+6.5)

Missouri at Alabama (-28)

Wisconsin at Michigan (-7.5)

Colorado at USC (-7)