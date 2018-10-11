College football odds, picks, lines for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Penn State and Alabama

If you're looking for games that could shake up the College Football Playoff, check out what's on tap during the Week 7 college football schedule. The latest college football odds board has lines of all sizes, including multi-touchdown spreads like Ohio State (-29.5) vs. Minnesota and projected nail-biters like Texas A&M (-3) vs. South Carolina. There are plenty of college football spreads in the middle too, like Georgia (-7.5) vs. LSU and Miami (-6.5) vs. Virginia. Before you lock in any Week 7 college football picks against the spread, on the money line, or on the over-under, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 6, including recommending Texas (+226) on the money line in its massive upset of No. 7 Oklahoma. It finished the week on an 8-2 run on all of its college football picks, and when it comes to top-rated picks, it is now an impressive 64-52 on the season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 7 college football schedule

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model loves: No. 1 Alabama (-27.5) covers against Missouri and wins in convincing fashion.

The Tigers' high-flying offense has caused issues for many defenses, but the model says the Tide will be able to shut it down. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is held under 250 yards through the air, according to the simulations, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes off for close to 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Tide cover more than 60 percent of the time.

Another Week 6 pick it is strongly recommending: Penn State takes care of business against Michigan State and covers a 13.5-point spread at home.

The Nittany Lions are fresh off their bye week and will be looking for redemption after suffering a heart-breaking defeat to Ohio State in their last game. Meanwhile, the Spartans enter Saturday's showdown coming off a double-digit loss to Northwestern.



The model says Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will have a big game with over 250 yards passing and two touchdowns, while adding 11 carries for 35 yards on the ground. Back the Nittany Lions with confidence, who are covering the spread in over 60 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 55 total points to be scored, clearing the over (53) with room to spare.

The model also has an extremely strong pick for the showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 LSU on CBS and is calling for a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what title contender goes down hard? The latest Week 7 college football odds below:

Air Force at San Diego State (-10.5, 43.5)

Arizona at Utah (-13.5, 50.5)

Minnesota at Ohio State (-29.5, 59.5)

Tennessee at Auburn (-15, 47)

Florida at Vanderbilt (+7, 50.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+7, 62)

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (-21, 54)

Washington at Oregon (+3.5, 57.5)

UCF at Memphis (+4.5, 81)

Baylor at Texas (-14, 60.5)

Georgia at LSU (+7.5, 50.5)

Michigan State at Penn State (-13.5, 53)

Miami (Fla.) at Virginia (+6.5, 47.5)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (+5.5, 57.5)

West Virginia at Iowa State (+6.5, 56)

Missouri at Alabama (-27.5, 73.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan (-9.5, 49)

Colorado at USC (-7, 57)