College football odds, picks, lines for Week 8: Advanced computer model loving Michigan State and Memphis

We're more than halfway through the 2018 college football season and the 2018 College Football Playoff picture was shaken to its core last week. A total of four top-10 teams were taken down with LSU and Michigan making the biggest jumps in the rankings thanks to wins over Georgia and Wisconsin, respectively. Meanwhile, Oklahoma moved back up to No. 9 despite a bye week following the Texas loss, and they'll look to begin mounting a new charge towards the top of the rankings as a 7.5-point road favorite against TCU in the latest Week 8 college football odds. Before you make predictions on any of these new top-10 entries or any other Week 8 college football picks, you'll need to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say about all the action.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 7, including nailing Iowa State's outright upset of No. 6 West Virginia. It also picked Virginia (+7) in the Cavaliers' huge upset of No. 16 Miami, and recommended LSU (+7) against the spread for its upset of No. 2 Georgia. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 8 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model loves: No. 24 Michigan State follows up its huge upset of Penn State by covering against No. 6 Michigan (-7) on Saturday.

The Wolverines also come into this game with momentum after knocking off Wisconsin, but the model likes the value on the Spartans in this rivalry that historically comes down to the wire. MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke accounts for over 200 yards of offense as Michigan State covers in almost 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 8 college football picks you should be all over: fade Missouri as a 9.5-point favorite against Memphis in non-conference action. The Tigers opened as 6.5-point favorites, but action on the home side has bet the line up. Now, the computer model predicts Memphis to cover comfortably in a shootout.

The Tigers cover in nearly 70 percent of simulations, the Over hits in nearly 55 percent of simulations and Memphis even wins outright in over half of simulations as the +290 underdog thanks to some impressive weapons on offense. The model projects Memphis QB Brady White to lead the upset charge with over 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, while star running back Darrell Henderson adds well over 100 yards total offense and a score.

The model has also made the call on who wins the top-20 showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 16 NC State, and is projecting a top-15 team to go down in a game that will shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 8 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and called Iowa State's huge upset over No. 6 West Virginia in Week 7.

Stanford at Arizona State (+2.5, 56)

Auburn at Ole Miss (+4, 62.5)

Michigan at Michigan State (+7, 41.5)

Illinois at Wisconsin (-25, 56)

Oklahoma at TCU (+7.5, 61)

Colorado at Washington (-15.5, 51.5)

Penn State at Indiana (+14, 61)

NC State at Clemson (-16.5, 56)

Memphis at Missouri (-9.5, 74)

Central Florida at East Carolina (+21, 64.5)

Connecticut at South Florida (-32.5, 69)

Mississippi State at LSU (-6.5, 44.5)

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11, 48)

Ohio State at Purdue (+13.5, 66.5)

Oregon at Washington State (-2.5, 66.5)

USC at Utah (-6.5, 48)