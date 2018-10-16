College football odds, picks, lines for Week 8: Advanced computer model loving Michigan State and TCU

After a weekend full of upsets, the Week 8 college football odds are out and already beginning to move as professional and amateur bettors look for value in the latest lines. Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa left Alabama's game against Missouri last week, but is expected to play this week against Tennessee (+29). There's been substantial line movement in the Pac-12 matchup between No. 12 Oregon and No. 25 Washington State. The Ducks were favored by 1.5 points, but the line has completely flipped, with the Cougars now at -2.5. With college football odds already swinging from one side to the other and plenty of big-time matchups on tap, be sure to check out the Week 8 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model loves: No. 24 Michigan State follows up its huge upset of Penn State by covering against No. 6 Michigan (-7) on Saturday.

The Wolverines also come into this game with momentum after knocking off Wisconsin, but the model likes the value on the Spartans in this rivalry that historically comes down to the wire. MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke accounts for over 200 yards of offense as Michigan State covers in almost 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 8 college football picks you should be all over: TCU (+7.5) covers at home against No. 9 Oklahoma.

The Horned Frogs have lost three of their last four, but playing against some of the nation's best teams is nothing new after they've already faced Ohio State and Texas this year. And Gary Patterson's defense has come up big the past two weeks, holding Iowa State to 14 points and a high-powered Texas Tech offense to just 17.

The model projects TCU's defense to help keep this game Under 59.5, as Oklahoma quarterback Kyle Murray is held below 300 yards of passing. The Sooners also only go for about 150 yards on the ground, well under their season average of 209 yards per game. TCU covers in almost 55 percent of simulations.

The model has also made the call on who wins the top-20 showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 16 NC State, and is projecting a top-15 team to go down in a game that will shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

Stanford at Arizona State (+2.5, 56)

Auburn at Ole Miss (+4, 62.5)

Michigan at Michigan State (+7, 41.5)

Illinois at Wisconsin (-25, 56)

Oklahoma at TCU (+7.5, 61)

Colorado at Washington (-15.5, 51.5)

Penn State at Indiana (+14, 61)

NC State at Clemson (-16.5, 56)

Memphis at Missouri (-9.5, 74)

Central Florida at East Carolina (+21, 64.5)

Connecticut at South Florida (-32.5, 69)

Mississippi State at LSU (-6.5, 44.5)

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11, 48)

Ohio State at Purdue (+13.5, 66.5)

Oregon at Washington State (-2.5, 66.5)

USC at Utah (-6.5, 48)