College football odds, picks, lines for Week 8: Advanced computer model loving Michigan State, Ohio State

Eight Top 25 college football teams went down last week, including four in the top 10. Now, the Week 8 college football odds are out as sportsbooks react to a wild weekend that shook up the race for the College Football Playoff. No. 3 Clemson is a 17-point favorite against No. 16 NC State in a battle of unbeaten ACC contenders. Fresh off an upset of Georgia, No. 5 LSU is a 6.5-point favorite against No. 22 Mississippi State. And in a heated rivalry game with huge implications in the Big Ten, No. 6 Michigan is favored by seven against No. 24 Michigan State in a game that has already seen the line move two points in favor of the Wolverines. With college football odds already shifting and so much at stake this weekend, be sure to check out the top Week 8 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 7, including nailing Iowa State's outright upset of No. 6 West Virginia. It also picked Virginia (+7) in the Cavaliers' huge upset of No. 16 Miami, and recommended LSU (+7) against the spread for its upset of No. 2 Georgia. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 8 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model loves: No. 24 Michigan State follows up its huge upset of Penn State by covering against No. 6 Michigan (-7) on Saturday.

The Wolverines also come into this game with momentum after knocking off Wisconsin, but the model likes the value on the Spartans in this rivalry that historically comes down to the wire. MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke accounts for over 200 yards of offense as Michigan State covers in almost 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 8 college football picks you should be all over: No. 2 Ohio State (-13.5) covers on the road against Purdue.

The Boilermakers have bounced back from an 0-3 start, picking up three consecutive wins against Power 5 teams, all by at least two touchdowns. But it's a huge step up in competition this week against the Buckeyes and the model is projecting big numbers for Ohio State.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins records another 300-yard passing performance, while Ohio State's loaded committee of running backs goes off for 200 yards on the ground as the Buckeyes cover the spread in 55 percent of simulations.

The model has also made the call on who wins the top-20 showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 16 NC State, and is projecting a top-15 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 8 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and called Iowa State's huge upset over No. 6 West Virginia in Week 7.

Stanford at Arizona State (+2.5)

Auburn at Ole Miss (+3.5)

Michigan at Michigan State (+7)

Illinois at Wisconsin (-26)

Oklahoma at TCU (+7.5)

Colorado at Washington (-15.5)

Penn State at Indiana (+14)

NC State at Clemson (-17)

Memphis at Missouri (-9.5)

Central Florida at East Carolina (+21)

Connecticut at South Florida (-32.5)

Mississippi State at LSU (-6.5)

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11.5)

Ohio State at Purdue (+13.5)

Oregon at Washington State (+1.5)

USC at Utah (-6.5)