College football odds, picks, lines for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Auburn, Michigan State

There are plenty of big-time matchups throughout the Week 8 college football schedule that could shake up the race for the 2018 College Football Playoffs. The latest Week 8 college football odds have No. 3 Clemson as a 17.5-point favorite against unbeaten No. 16 NC State as Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley looks to make a statement on the national stage. Back up to No. 5 in the nation after a win over Georgia, LSU is favored by 6.5 against No. 22 Mississippi State. And after opening as 5.5-point favorites, Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins are now -8 against Arizona after news broke that Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (ankle) will sit this weekend. With so many storylines to sort through and college football odds and lines on the move, be sure to check out the Week 8 college football picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 7, including nailing Iowa State's outright upset of No. 6 West Virginia. It also picked Virginia (+7) in the Cavaliers' huge upset of No. 16 Miami, and recommended LSU (+7) against the spread for its upset of No. 2 Georgia. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 8 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model loves: No. 24 Michigan State follows up its huge upset of Penn State by covering against No. 6 Michigan (-7) on Saturday.

The Wolverines also come into this game with momentum after knocking off Wisconsin, but the model likes the value on the Spartans in this rivalry that historically comes down to the wire. MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke accounts for over 200 yards of offense as Michigan State covers in almost 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 8 college football picks you should be all over: Auburn (-3.5) wins and covers at Ole Miss.

The Tigers are coming off a disastrous loss to Tennessee and now sit at 4-3 and out of the top 25. But a matchup against a barely-there Ole Miss defense might be just what the doctor ordered. The Rebels are giving up almost 500 yards per game and are dead last in nearly every major defensive category in the SEC.

The model sees Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham taking advantage of that with close to 300 yards passing and two touchdowns. Auburn's committee of backs rushes for almost 200 yards and the Tigers cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can back the Under (63) as well because it hits over 65 percent of the time.

The model has also made the call on who wins the top-20 showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 16 NC State, and is projecting a top-15 team to go down in a game that will shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 8 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and called Iowa State's huge upset over No. 6 West Virginia in Week 7.

Auburn at Ole Miss (+3.5, 62.5)

Michigan at Michigan State (+7, 41)

Illinois at Wisconsin (-24.5, 57)

Oklahoma at TCU (+8, 61.5)

Colorado at Washington (-16.5, 50)

Penn State at Indiana (+15, 61.5)

NC State at Clemson (-17.5, 56)

Memphis at Missouri (-9, 74)

UCF at East Carolina (+21.5, 64.5)

Connecticut at South Florida (-34, 69)

Mississippi State at LSU (-6.5, 45)

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11.5, 46.5)

Ohio State at Purdue (+12.5, 68.5)

Oregon at Washington State (-3, 68)

USC at Utah (-7, 48)