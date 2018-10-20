College football odds, picks, lines for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Ohio State and Michigan State

After four teams in the top 10 lost last week, Week 8 is critical for schools that are suddenly in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt. If you believe the latest college football odds, plenty of games could come down to the wire on Saturday. Oklahoma moved back up to No. 9 in the polls and the Sooners come off the bye week with a tricky matchup against TCU. They're 7.5-point favorites in the latest Week 8 college football odds and they'll need another epic performance from quarterback Kyler Murray to keep moving up. Meanwhile, one game after knocking off Georgia, No. 5 LSU is favored by 6.5 against No. 22 Mississippi State, down from an open of seven. With college football odds and lines of all shapes and sizes to choose from, you'll want to see the Week 8 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 7, including nailing Iowa State's outright upset of No. 6 West Virginia. It also picked Virginia (+7) in the Cavaliers' huge upset of No. 16 Miami, and recommended LSU (+7) against the spread for its upset of No. 2 Georgia. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 8 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model loves: No. 24 Michigan State follows up its huge upset of Penn State by covering against No. 6 Michigan (-7) on Saturday.

The Wolverines also come into this game with momentum after knocking off Wisconsin, but the model likes the value on the Spartans in this rivalry that historically comes down to the wire. MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke accounts for over 200 yards of offense as Michigan State covers in almost 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 8 college football picks you should be all over: No. 2 Ohio State covers the 12-point spread the Buckeyes are laying at Purdue.

There's drama in Columbus with defensive star Nick Bosa electing to withdraw in order to focus on the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Buckeyes are still loaded and can contend for a national title. Dwayne Haskins is a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender too, and the model expects him to lead the way against Purdue.

Haskins throws for well over 300 yards, according to the model's projections, with three scores and the Buckeyes cover in over 60 percent of simulations. There's also a strong play available on the total, with the Under (68.5) hitting 70 percent of the time.

The model has also made the call on who wins the top-20 showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 16 NC State, and is projecting a top-15 team to go down in a game that will shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 8 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and called Iowa State's huge upset over No. 6 West Virginia in Week 7.

Auburn at Ole Miss (+4, 63)

Michigan at Michigan State (+7.5, 40.5)

Illinois at Wisconsin (-24, 56.5)

Oklahoma at TCU (+7.5, 62)

Colorado at Washington (-17.5, 50)

Penn State at Indiana (+14, 57.5)

NC State at Clemson (-17.5, 58)

Memphis at Missouri (-9.5, 71.5)

UCF at East Carolina (+21.5, 65.5)

Connecticut at South Florida (-32.5, 69.5)

Mississippi State at LSU (-6.5, 45.5)

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-13, 46)

Ohio State at Purdue (+12, 68.5)

Oregon at Washington State (-3, 68.5)

USC at Utah (-7, 48)