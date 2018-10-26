College football odds, picks, lines for Week 9: Advanced computer model loving Florida State, Texas A&M

Week 9 is the final slate of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday. Teams projected to be inside the top four will be trying to make one last impression, while teams outside looking in will need to dominate to enhance their resume so that they're ready to make the jump if someone falters. No. 3 Notre Dame is expected to be in, and the Fighting Irish are 24-point favorites against Navy in San Diego on the current college football odds board. Meanwhile, No. 7 Georgia is hoping to mount a new charge towards the top as a 6.5-point favorite over Florida in the latest Week 9 college football odds. Before you make any Week 9 college football picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls against the spread in Week 8, including nailing LSU (-6) over Mississippi State, Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Alabama (-29.5) over Tennessee. And when it comes to top-rated against-the-spread picks, it finished Week 8 on a strong 5-1 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 9 in college football and the results are in.

We can tell you it is calling for No. 16 Texas A&M (+1.5) to not only cover, but get the outright upset on the road against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State's offense was shut down by LSU in Week 8 as the Bulldogs were completely one-dimensional. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards and threw four interceptions. The model projects Texas A&M's defense, which is ranked No. 5 in the SEC, to keep Fitzgerald and the MSU offense at bay again. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond throws for almost 250 yards as the Aggies hit against the spread in over 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 9 college football picks the model is all over: Florida State covers as a 17-point home underdog against Clemson.

The Seminoles have covered in three of their last four games. More importantly, they're starting to settle in on both sides of the ball. Last week against Wake Forest, FSU's offense averaged a season-high 6.8 yards per play on their way to 471 yards of offense, while the defense allowed just 3.6 (tied for a season best). Florida State won that game 38-17 despite Wake Forest running nearly 40 more plays.

Against Clemson, the model suspects Florida State's defense, which is allowing an average just 332 yards over its last four games, that will slow things down enough to cover. The Noles are projected to record three sacks and force two turnovers to cover in 55 percent of simulations. The under (51) also hits in nearly 75 percent of simulations, making it a must-back.

The model has also made the call on who wins the huge SEC showdown between No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida, and is projecting a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Clemson at Florida State (+17, 50)

Purdue at Michigan State (-1, 48)

Wisconsin at Northwestern (+5, 53)

Florida vs. Georgia (-6.5, 52)

South Florida at Houston (-7.5, 75)

Iowa at Penn State (-6, 52)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-24.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Missouri (-7, 56.5)

Washington at California (+11.5, 45)

Washington State at Stanford (-3, 53.5)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-1.5, 43.5)

NC State at Syracuse (+2, 65.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State (+3, 62)

Notre Dame vs. Navy (+24, 53)

Oregon at Arizona (+9.5, 65)