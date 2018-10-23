College football odds, picks, lines for Week 9: Advanced computer model loving Kentucky and Texas A&M

Three of the top five teams in the country are off this week, opening up opportunities for others to make a statement on a long weekend of college football that includes at least one ranked team in action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. No. 2 Clemson had a career day from Trevor Lawrence in a blowout of NC State last week, and the Tigers are 17-point favorites on the road at Florida State in the latest Week 9 college football odds. And there's been big line movement already in the Big Ten matchup between No. 17 Penn State and No. 18 Iowa as the Nittany Lions opened as 7-point favorites, but have already seen that line drop to -6.5. With college football odds already on the move, be sure to check out the Week 9 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls against the spread in Week 8, including nailing LSU (-6) over Mississippi State, Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Alabama (-29.5) over Tennessee. And when it comes to top-rated against-the-spread picks, it finished Week 8 on a strong 5-1 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 9 in college football and the results are in.

We can tell you it is calling for No. 16 Texas A&M (+3) to not only cover, but get the outright upset on the road against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State's offense was shut down by LSU in Week 8 as the Bulldogs were completely one-dimensional. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards and threw four interceptions. The model projects Texas A&M's defense, which is ranked No. 5 in the SEC, to keep Fitzgerald and the MSU offense at bay again. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond throws for almost 250 yards as the Aggies hit against the spread in over 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 9 college football picks the model is all over: Kentucky (+7) covers on the road at Missouri.

Oddsmakers installed the Tigers as touchdown favorites despite the fact that Kentucky comes into this matchup at 6-1 and ranked No. 12 in the nation. The model says that line is way off, as Kentucky will be able to counter Missouri's explosive offense with a scoring defense ranked second in the nation, giving up just 12.9 points per game.

The model projects that Missouri quarterback Drew Lock will throw for under 300 yards, well below his season average. Kentucky gets 100 yards on the ground from star running back Benny Snell Jr. as the Wildcats cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model has also made the call on who wins the huge SEC showdown between No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida, and is projecting a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Clemson at Florida State (+17, 51)

Purdue at Michigan State (-2.5, 50.5)

Wisconsin at Northwestern (+6.5, 51.5)

Florida vs. Georgia (-7, 52)

South Florida at Houston (-7.5, 74)

Iowa at Penn State (-6.5, 53)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-24.5, 64)

Kentucky at Missouri (-7, 54.5)

Washington at California (+11.5, 45)

Washington State at Stanford (-3, 54)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, 45)

NC State at Syracuse (+2, 64)

Texas at Oklahoma State (+3, 59.5)

Notre Dame vs. Navy (+24, 54.5)

Oregon at Arizona (+9.5, 63)