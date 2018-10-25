College football odds, picks, lines for Week 9: Proven computer model loving Purdue and Texas A&M

As a loaded Week 9 schedule begins, several games have seen substantial movement in their college football odds, creating value for professional and amateur bettors looking to get in on the action. For example, the spread for No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State has swung wildly. The Tigers were favored by 13.5 points earlier in the week, but that line has now moved all the way to -17 in the latest Week 9 college football odds. And even with USC down to third-string quarterback Jack Sears, the Trojans have moved from -4 to -6 for their matchup against Arizona State. With college football odds and lines swinging from side to side, be sure to check out the latest Week 9 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer before laying any of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls against the spread in Week 8, including nailing LSU (-6) over Mississippi State, Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Alabama (-29.5) over Tennessee. And when it comes to top-rated against-the-spread picks, it finished Week 8 on a strong 5-1 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 9 in college football and the results are in.

We can tell you it is calling for No. 16 Texas A&M (+2) to not only cover, but get the outright upset on the road against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State's offense was shut down by LSU in Week 8 as the Bulldogs were completely one-dimensional. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards and threw four interceptions. The model projects Texas A&M's defense, which is ranked No. 5 in the SEC, to keep Fitzgerald and the MSU offense at bay again. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond throws for almost 250 yards as the Aggies hit against the spread in over 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 9 college football picks the model is all over: Purdue (+2.5) follows up its huge upset of Ohio State by covering on the road at Michigan State. Both teams are receiving votes in the latest college football rankings.

An 0-3 start is now a distant memory for Jeff Brohm's squad, as they've reeled off four straight wins to move to 3-1 overall in conference play, just half-a-game out in the Big Ten West. Michigan State, meanwhile, is coming off a 21-7 loss to rival Michigan and now stands at 2-2 in the Big Ten.

The model is calling for another big day for Purdue freshman receiver Rondale Moore, who goes off for 100 yards against a Michigan State secondary ranked 11th in the conference in pass defense. The Boilermakers cover in almost 55 percent of simulations, while thee's also huge value on the Under (51) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

The model has also made the call on who wins the huge SEC showdown between No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida, and is projecting a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

