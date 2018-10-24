College football odds, picks, lines for Week 9: Proven computer model loving Texas A&M, Stanford

It's a full weekend of college football with 10 FBS matchups on Thursday and Friday leading into a packed Saturday that features plenty of top contenders. The race for the College Football Playoff is in full swing, and with Alabama and LSU off this week, others will try to take a step forward. The latest Week 9 college football odds show No. 3 Notre Dame as a 24-point favorite in a neutral-site game against Navy, up two from the opening line. And the line is getting tighter for the 3:30 p.m. ET game between No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida on CBS, with the Bulldogs now at -7 after opening at -8. With college football odds of all sizes available, be sure to check out the top Week 9 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls against the spread in Week 8, including nailing LSU (-6) over Mississippi State, Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Alabama (-29.5) over Tennessee. And when it comes to top-rated against-the-spread picks, it finished Week 8 on a strong 5-1 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 9 in college football and the results are in.

We can tell you it is calling for No. 16 Texas A&M (+3) to not only cover, but get the outright upset on the road against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State's offense was shut down by LSU in Week 8 as the Bulldogs were completely one-dimensional. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards and threw four interceptions. The model projects Texas A&M's defense, which is ranked No. 5 in the SEC, to keep Fitzgerald and the MSU offense at bay again. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond throws for almost 250 yards as the Aggies hit against the spread in over 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 9 college football picks the model is all over: No. 24 Stanford (-3) covers at home against No. 14 Washington State.

It's a surprising pick to some because the Cougars are coming off a landmark win against Oregon and have the better record at 6-1. But the X-factor in this matchup is Stanford running back Bryce Love, who is expected to return to full speed after being limited in recent weeks with an ankle injury.

The model is calling for 100 yards on the ground from Love, helping Stanford (5-2) overcome a 350-yard day from WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew. Stanford covers in almost 55 percent of simulations, while there's also plenty of value in the Under (54), which hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model has also made the call on who wins the huge SEC showdown between No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida, and is projecting a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Clemson at Florida State (+16.5, 51)

Purdue at Michigan State (-1.5, 50.5)

Wisconsin at Northwestern (+7, 51)

Florida vs. Georgia (-6.5, 52)

South Florida at Houston (-7, 74.5)

Iowa at Penn State (-6.5, 51.5)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-24.5, 64)

Kentucky at Missouri (-7, 54.5)

Washington at California (+11.5, 45)

Washington State at Stanford (-3, 54)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, 45)

NC State at Syracuse (+2.5, 64)

Texas at Oklahoma State (+3.5, 59.5)

Notre Dame vs. Navy (+23.5, 54.5)

Oregon at Arizona (+9.5, 65)