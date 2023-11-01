LSU vs. Alabama is one of the most anticipated college football matchups nearly every season, and it will be again this year as it highlights of the Week 10 college football schedule. No. 8 Alabama is a 3-point favorite against No. 13 LSU in the latest Week 10 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus for that 7:45 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. The Crimson Tide have won 10 of the last 12 head-to-head matchups, including four of the last five in Tuscaloosa. Should you feel confident in Alabama continuing its recent dominance in the series when making Week 10 college football bets?

No. 5 Washington (-3.5) plays at No. 24 USC, No. 1 Georgia (-15.5) hosts No. 14 Missouri and No. 7 Texas (-4) hosts No. 25 Kansas State as other marquee games in the Week 10 college football schedule. Kansas returned to the Top 25 after a 38-33 win over No. 6 Oklahoma and the No. 22 Jayhawks are 2.5-point favorites at Iowa State this week. Should you include the Jayhawks in Week 10 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 18 Utah (-11) bounces back against Arizona State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Utes had their 18-game home winning streak snapped in a loss to Oregon last week, failing to generate a consistent rushing attack during that game. They have dominated Arizona State in recent years though, covering the spread in four of their last five home games against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State has lost eight of its last nine road games, including both its road games this season. The Sun Devils were held to just one touchdown in their loss at Washington two weeks ago, and points are going to be hard to come by for them on Saturday. SportsLine's model expects Utah to cruise this week, as the Utes are covering the spread in almost 70% of the latest simulations.

Another prediction: No. 1 Georgia (-15.5) cruises to another blowout win at home against Missouri in a SEC on CBS matchup that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. After failing to cover the spread in any of their first five games, the Bulldogs have covered their number in two of the last three games, including in a 43-20 win over Florida as a 14-point favorite last week.

Georgia, the two-time defending NCAA champions, has won its last three SEC games by a combined 131-53 score, winning by an averaging margin of 26 points. The Bulldogs are better resembling the dominance inside the program over the last few years and the Bulldogs have won 11 of 12 all-time meetings between the schools. Georgia has won the last four meetings by an average margin of 25.8 points per game over the last four years. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns against Florida last week and he's second in the SEC in passing yards (2,462). The model projects Beck to throw for more than 230 yards and two touchdowns as a key reason why the Bulldogs are covering the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

College football odds for top Week 10 games

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Ball State vs. Bowling Green (-5, 40)

Kent State vs. Akron (-4, 38)

Thursday, Nov. 2

TCU vs. Texas Tech (-3, 59.5)

Wake Forest vs. Duke (-12.5, 45)

South Alabama vs. Troy (-5, 45.5)

Friday, Nov. 3

Boston College vs. Syracuse (-2, 51)

Colorado State vs. Wyoming (-7, 41.5)

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 53)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 46)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-5.5, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+18.5, 43)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-4.5, 53.5)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-5.5, 51.5)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 41.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-18.5, 33.5)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-16, 56)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-9.5, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+10.5, 50)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 51)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24, 57)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-32.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. USC (+4, 76.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3.5, 60.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 63)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 53.5)