The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will try to stay in the College Football Playoff discussion when they host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule. Texas improved to 7-1 this season with its 35-6 win over BYU last week after sneaking past Houston in its previous game. Kansas State has won three straight games since its loss to Oklahoma State, but it is a 5.5-point underdog in the latest Week 10 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. The Wildcats have been particularly impressive in their last two games, outscoring TCU and Houston by a combined score of 82-3.

Some of the other key Week 10 college football spreads include No. 1 Georgia (-16) vs. No. 14 Missouri, No. 24 USC (+4) vs. No. 5 Washington and No. 8 Alabama (-3.5) vs. No. 13 LSU. Which teams should you include in your Week 10 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Utah (-11) bounces back against Arizona State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Utes had their worst outing of the season last week, getting blown out by then-No. 8 Oregon. This is the perfect spot for them to avenge that loss though, as Arizona State is one of the worst teams in the conference.

The Sun Devils are in a letdown spot following their win over Washington State last week, which was their first win since the opening week of the season. They have already suffered three double-digit losses this year, including a 29-0 loss to Fresno State in September. Utah scored 34 points in back-to-back games prior to its loss to Oregon, and its offense is a big reason why the Utes are covering the spread in over 70% of the model's latest simulations.

Another prediction: No. 1 Georgia (-16) cruises to another blowout win against Missouri in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS kickoff. The Bulldogs had trouble covering the spread as large favorites early in the season, but they have found another gear over the last few weeks. They easily covered as 14.5-point favorites in a 51-13 win over Kentucky, and they covered as 14-point favorites against Florida last week.

Quarterback Carson Beck and running back Daijun Edwards accounted for two touchdowns each in the win over Florida, as Georgia scored 36 consecutive points after allowing the opening score. Beck has thrown for 2,462 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, completing 73% of his passes. He is in line for another big day against a suspect Missouri defense, which is one reason why the Bulldogs are covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

College football odds for top Week 10 games

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan (+3.5, 44.5)

Buffalo vs. Toledo (-15.5, 51.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Ball State vs. Bowling Green (-5.5, 40)

Kent State vs. Akron (-3, 39)

Thursday, Nov. 2

TCU vs. Texas Tech (-3, 59)

Wake Forest vs. Duke (-12.5, 45.5)

South Alabama vs. Troy (-6, 46.5)

Friday, Nov. 3

Boston College vs. Syracuse (-3, 51)

Colorado State vs. Wyoming (-7, 43.5)

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 53)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 46)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-5.5, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+18.5, 43)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-4.5, 53.5)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-5.5, 51.5)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 41.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-18.5, 33.5)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-16, 56)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-9.5, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+10.5, 50)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 51)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24, 57)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-32.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. USC (+4, 76.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3.5, 60.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 63)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 53.5)