With the College Football Playoff committee revealing its initial list of the top teams in the nation, matchups between ranked teams are sure to have added emphasis in the coming weeks. The Week 10 college football schedule features four games between ranked opponents, including a pair of top-15 matchups in the SEC. No. 2 Georgia will host No. 12 Missouri on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET while No. 8 Alabama will host No. 14 LSU in primetime with kickoff scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Both those matchups are on CBS.

Georgia is listed as a 15-point favorite in their critical SEC East matchup while Alabama is a 3-point favorite over LSU in a battle with major SEC West implications. Meanwhile, No. 7 Texas is a 4-point favorite over No. 23 Kansas State in the Week 10 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus and No. 5 Washington is a 3.5-point favorite over No. 20 USC. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 18 Utah (-11) bounces back against Arizona State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Utes suffered their second loss of the season against No. 8 Oregon last week in a blowout while Arizona State is coming off its first Pac-12 win under head coach Kenny Dillingham over Washington State.

However, the model is predicting some market overreaction on both sides. Utah has won five of the last seven in this rivalry, including wins in each of the last three head-to-head meetings. The Utes won 21-3 in 2019, 35-21 in 2021 and 34-13 last season on the road, covering the spread in all three matchups. Despite giving up 35 points at home to Oregon last week, Utah has one of the nation's best defenses. The Utes rank 18th in the country in points allowed per game (17.5) while the Arizona State offense ranks 118th in scoring (19.6 ppg). That's a big reason why the model has Utah covering in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 1 Georgia (-15) cruises to another blowout win at home against Missouri in a SEC on CBS matchup that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. After failing to cover the spread in any of their first five games, the Bulldogs have covered their number in two of the last three games, including in a 43-20 win over Florida as a 14-point favorite last week.

Georgia, the two-time defending NCAA champions, has won its last three SEC games by a combined 131-53 score, winning by an averaging margin of 26 points. The Bulldogs are better resembling the dominance inside the program over the last few years and the Bulldogs have won 11 of 12 all-time meetings between the schools. Georgia has won the last four meetings by an average margin of 25.8 points per game over the last four years. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns against Florida last week and he's second in the SEC in passing yards (2,462). The model projects Beck to throw for more than 230 yards and two touchdowns as a key reason why the Bulldogs are covering the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 10 games

Friday, Nov. 3

Boston College vs. Syracuse (-3, 50.5)

Colorado State vs. Wyoming (-6, 42.5)

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 53)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 46)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-5.5, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+18.5, 43)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-4.5, 53.5)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-5.5, 51.5)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 41.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-18.5, 33.5)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-16, 56)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-9.5, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+10.5, 50)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 51)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24, 57)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-32.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. USC (+4, 76.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3.5, 60.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 63)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 53.5)