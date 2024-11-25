The No. 12 Clemson Tigers and No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks will try to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they square off in a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon during the Week 14 college football schedule. Clemson has used a three-game winning streak to keep its slim shot at an ACC title game appearance afloat, while South Carolina is riding a five-game hot streak to enter the CFP bubble discussion. The Tigers are 2.5-point home favorites in the Week 14 college football odds. Another key rivalry week game takes place on Saturday night when No. 20 Texas A&M hosts No. 3 Texas (-5.5) for a spot in the SEC Championship.

Other teams looking to effectively punch their ticket to the 12-team playoff this weekend include No. 5 Notre Dame (-7 at USC) and No. 7 Tennessee (-11 at Vanderbilt). There is no shortage of important games this weekend, but which teams should you back with your Week 14 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 14 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 27-17 on all top-rated picks over the past nine weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 14 college football betting lines. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 14

One of the college picks the model is high on during Week 14: No. 7 Tennessee (-11) covers the spread on the road against Vanderbilt in a noon ET matchup on Saturday. The Vols got the help they needed last weekend, and they are now positioned to make the College Football Playoff with a win on Saturday. Vanderbilt has pulled off several huge upsets this season, but the Commodores have lost three of their last four games and have not won a home conference game since beating then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 5.

Additionally, Vanderbilt has not scored more than 24 points in six straight games, while Tennessee has gone over that mark in three of its last four games. The Vols crushed UTEP in a 56-0 final last week, giving them a chance to rest their starters down the stretch. They are 11-3 in their last 14 trips to Nashville, and the model has Tennessee covering in well over 60% of simulations. See the rest of its Week 14 college football picks here.

Another prediction: No. 13 Alabama (-11.5) cruises to a double-digit win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Alabama is coming off a disappointing performance against Oklahoma last week, putting the Crimson Tide in a precarious position regarding the College Football Playoff. They likely need to win this game with margin to impress the committee, giving bettors an immediate reason to lay the double-digit spread.

This has also been a one-sided series, with Alabama winning six straight home games against Auburn. The Crimson Tide scored at least 34 points in their three games prior to last week's loss against the Sooners, while Auburn has to emotionally recover from its win over Texas A&M in four overtimes. The model expects Alabama to win its seventh straight Iron Bowl at home, projecting that the Crimson Tide cover the spread well over 60% of the time. See picks for every other game in Week 14 here.

How to make college football picks for Week 14

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every FBS matchup in Week 14, and it's calling for a whopping 13 underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which 13 underdogs win outright in Week 14? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for Week 14

See full Week 14 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Toledo at Akron (+8, 48.5)

Kent State at Buffalo (-21, 49)

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane (-14, 55.5)

Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma State at Colorado (-16.5, 64.5)

Oregon State at Boise State (-19.5, 56.5)

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-26, 62)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-19.5, 54.5)

Utah at UCF (-8, 49)

Saturday, Nov. 30

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (+11, 48.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (-2.5, 49)

Michigan at Ohio State (-20.5, 43)

Miami at Syracuse (+11, 67.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-11.5, 52)

Maryland at Penn State (-24.5, 50)

Notre Dame at USC (+7, 51.5)

Purdue at Indiana (-28, 56.5)

Texas at Texas A&M (+5.5, 48.5)

Washington at Oregon (-18.5, 50.5)

Houston at BYU (-12.5, 41.5)