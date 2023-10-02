No. 10 Notre Dame kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive when it used a late drive to beat then-No. 17 Duke last week, bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State. The Fighting Irish will face their third straight ranked opponent when they travel to No. 25 Louisville on Saturday night during the Week 6 college football schedule. They are 6.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 6 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

Meanwhile, No. 11 Alabama is a 2.5-point favorite at Texas A&M in the Week 6 college football spreads. The Crimson Tide have bounced back from their loss to Texas with a trio of double-digit wins, including a 40-17 blowout at Mississippi State last week. Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Oklahoma (+5) stays within the spread against Texas in a noon ET kickoff at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Texas had lost four straight meetings in this rivalry prior to its 49-0 victory last season. The Sooners are in a revenge spot and have covered the spread in six consecutive games following their 50-20 win over Iowa State last week.

Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel has racked up nearly 1,600 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns already this season, accounting for five scores in the blowout win over Iowa State. Texas has not faced an offense this good through its first five games, with Kansas having to use its backup quarterback last week. The Sooners have been one of the most undervalued teams in college football this season, and the model has them covering this spread in over 60% of the latest simulations.

Another prediction: Georgia (-15) easily covers the spread against Kentucky in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Sanford Stadium. While the Bulldogs are coming off a shaky performance against Auburn, they will be confident heading into this matchup. They have won 13 consecutive games against Kentucky, including six straight by double digits.

Georgia has scored at least 24 points in every game this season, reaching the 45-point mark in three of its four home games. Kentucky is in a letdown spot following its blowout win over then-No. 22 Florida last week, especially since it only has one win in its last six October games. The Bulldogs have failed to cover the spread in every game this season, but they are covering this spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 6 games

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville State vs. MTSU (-3.5, 51.5)

FIU vs. New Mexico State (-5, 51)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sam Houston vs. Liberty (-19, 47.5)

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech (+6, 59.5)

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State (+10.5, 55)

Nebraska vs. Illinois (-3.5, 44.5)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland vs. Ohio State (-18, 55.5)

LSU vs. Missouri (+6.5, 63)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-5, 59.5)

Washington State vs. UCLA (-3.5, 59)

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (-25.5, 53)

Syracuse vs. UNC (-9, 58)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+2.5, 50)

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-15, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (+6.5, 52.5)

Michigan vs. Minnesota (+20.5, 47.5)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-10.5, 62.5)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (-21, 59.5)

Fresno State vs. Wyoming (+6.5, 47)

Oregon State vs. California (+9.5, 53)

Arizona vs. USC (-22, 72)