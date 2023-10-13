The best teams in college football are kicking off the Saturday Week 7 college football schedule bright and early. Each of the top-four ranked teams in the county have noon ET kickoffs, and the Week 7 college football odds via SportsLine consensus would indicate none are in serious jeopardy of losing. No. 1 Georgia (-31.5) against Vanderbilt, No. 2 Michigan (-33) against Indiana, No. 3 Ohio State (-19) against Purdue and No. 4 Florida State (-17.5) against Syracuse are all at least two touchdown favorites in the latest Week 7 college football spread.

How confident should you feelplaying any of these favorites to cover the spread in Week 7 college football bets? Or are any of these numbers inflated, providing value to the underdogs when making Week 7 college football picks? Purdue hung with Iowa in a 20-14 loss last week, so can the Boilermakers keep it within three scores against Ohio State in the Week 7 college football slate? Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Kansas State (+1.5) beats Texas Tech on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Wildcats are 1-2 over their last three games and are about to play their second straight game on the road. However, they lead the series with the Red Raiders 13-9 dating back to 2008 and the Wildcats have an extra day of rest since they played Oklahoma State last Friday.

Texas Tech is due for a letdown after high-scoring wins against Houston and Baylor and will be tested by Kansas State's potent offense. Kansas State is led by quarterback Will Howard, who's thrown for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He's also a productive runner, rushing 38 times for 227 yards and six scores. SportsLine's model expects Kansas State's offense will get the job done on the road as the Wildcats cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 12 North Carolina (-3) easily covers the spread against No. 25 Miami in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Miami, specifically coach Mario Cristobal, is having a tough week with national criticism after opting to run plays rather than take knees with a chance to run out the clock last week. The Hurricanes ended up losing a fumble and falling on a 44-yard touchdown with one second left to Georgia Tech in a 23-20 loss as 19-point favorites.

That will certainly be a distraction and an impossible loss to forget for the program throughout the week. Whereas North Carolina is coming off a dominant 40-7 win over Syracuse. It was UNC's second straight game of at least 40 points as the Tar Heels have scored at least 31 points in every game during their 5-0 start. North Carolina has won its last four contests against Miami and the model has North Carolina covering the spread more than 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

College football odds for top Week 7 games

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane vs. Memphis (+5, 55)

Fresno State vs. Utah State (+4.5, 55.5)

Stanford vs. Colorado (-11.5, 60)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse vs. Florida State (-17.5, 55)

Indiana vs. Michigan (-33, 45.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+19, 52)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-19.5, 46.5)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+31.5, 56)

Cal vs. Utah (-11, 44)

Florida vs. South Carolina (-2, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (+3, 56)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (+3, 55)

BYU vs. TCU (-5, 52)

Oregon vs. Washington (-3, 67)

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (+7.5, 44.5)

Auburn vs. LSU (-11, 60)

Missouri vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 50.5)

Miami vs. North Carolina (-3, 57)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-3, 60)

NC State vs. Duke (-3, 44)

UCLA vs. Oregon State (-3.5, 54.5)