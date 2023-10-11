No. 11 Alabama has looked shaky at times this season, but it still has a chance to win the SEC title and make the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide won their fourth straight game last week, getting past Texas A&M in a 26-20 road win. They are hosting Arkansas on Saturday afternoon during the Week 7 college football schedule, with Alabama favored by 19.5 points in the Week 7 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you back the Crimson Tide with your Week 7 college football bets?

There are four top-25 matchups in the Week 7 college football spreads, including No. 7 Washington (-3) vs. No. 8 Oregon. The Huskies had an extra week to prepare for this game, while the Ducks are coming off a 42-6 win at Stanford. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 7 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Kansas State (+1.5) beats Texas Tech on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Texas Tech is in a potential letdown spot after beating Houston and Baylor in its last two games. The Red Raiders have already suffered losses to Wyoming, Oregon and West Virginia, so they have not proven that they are worthy of being favored against quality opponents.

Kansas State is coming off an extra day of rest after playing at Oklahoma State last Friday, and it had a bye week before that game. The Wildcats have been favored in every game this season, scoring at least three touchdowns in all of those contests. They might have too much offense for Texas Tech to handle, which is why they are covering the spread in 60% of the model's latest simulations.

Another prediction: No. 12 North Carolina (-3.5) easily covers the spread against No. 25 Miami in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Miami is coming off one of the most embarrassing finishes to a college football game in recent memory, with poor clock management leading to a last-second loss to Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes had a chance to kneel and run the clock out, but a run play turned into a turnover that the Yellow Jackets used to spring a stunning upset as 19-point underdogs.

Now, Miami has to turn around and face an undefeated UNC team that has scored more than 30 points in every game this season. The Tar Heels have scored a combined 81 points in their last two games, cruising to blowout wins over Pittsburgh and Syracuse. Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 1,629 yards and eight touchdowns, and he is a big reason why North Carolina is covering the spread in more than 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 7, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 7 games

See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP vs. FIU (-3, 44)

Sam Houston State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 42)

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia vs. Houston (+3, 49.5)

SMU vs. East Carolina (+12, 49.5)

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane vs. Memphis (+4.5, 55)

Fresno State vs. Utah State (+5.5, 57)

Stanford vs. Colorado (-11.5, 58.5)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse vs. Florida State (-17.5, 56.5)

Indiana vs. Michigan (-34, 49.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+19, 51.5)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-19.5, 48.5)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+31.5, 57)

Cal vs. Utah (-13.5, 45)

Florida vs. South Carolina (-2, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (+3.5, 58)

BYU vs. TCU (-5, 52)

Oregon vs. Washington (-3, 67.5)

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (+8, 47.5)

Auburn vs. LSU (-11, 63.5)

Missouri vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53.5)

Miami vs. North Carolina (-3.5, 56)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-2.5, 62.5)

NC State vs. Duke (-3.5, 48)

UCLA vs. Oregon State (-4, 53.5)