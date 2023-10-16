The Week 8 college football schedule features four critical top-25 matchups, headlined by No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Ten East. Ohio State is a 4.5-point favorite in the Week 8 college football odds from SportsLine consensus, despite Penn State winning all six of its games by at least 17 points. The Nittany Lions easily covered the 42-point spread in their 63-0 win over UMass last week, generating momentum heading into Saturday's showdown. Should you include Penn State in your Week 8 college football bets?

Elsewhere, No. 11 Alabama hosts No. 17 Tennessee in a SEC on CBS matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Crimson Tide favored by 9.5 points in the Week 8 college football spreads. The Crimson Tide have bounced back from their Week 2 loss to Texas with five straight wins, and they have not lost to Tennessee at home since 2003. Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 8 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Houston (+22.5) easily stays within the spread against No. 8 Texas at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars have won three of their four home games this season, upsetting West Virginia as 3-point underdogs last Thursday. Junior quarterback Donovan Smith completed 21 of 27 passes for 253 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in that 41-39 final, while sophomore running back Stacy Sneed had seven carries for 78 yards.

Texas is coming off its worst outing of the season, losing to Oklahoma as a 4-point favorite in the Red River rivalry. The Longhorns were idle last week, but their rest advantage has been mitigated by Houston's extra rest following its Thursday game in Week 7. Smith is throwing for almost 260 yards and two touchdowns in the latest simulations, which is one reason why Houston is covering the spread over 70% of the time.

Another prediction: No. 5 Washington (-28) cruises to a blowout win against Arizona State in a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Husky Stadium. Washington's offense continues to put up jaw-dropping numbers, scoring more than 30 points in every game this season. The Huskies have won four of their six games by at least 27 points, so they have proven they can cover large spreads.

Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the -140 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Oregon last week. Penix has already racked up 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns, while running back Dillon Johnson is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns. Arizona State is riding a five-game losing streak, and Washington is covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 8, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 8 games

See full Week 8 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty (-13.5, 55)

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State (+7, 60)

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama (-18, 53.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FIU vs. Sam Houston State (-5, 39)

New Mexico State vs. UTEP (+3, 49.5)

Thursday, Oct. 19

James Madison vs. Marshall (+3.5, 52)

Rice vs. Tulsa (-3, 57.5)

Friday, Oct. 20

SMU vs. Temple (+18, 57.5)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Penn State vs. Ohio State (-4.5, 48)

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas (-7, 50)

UCF vs. Oklahoma (-19.5, 63.5)

Minnesota vs. Iowa (-4.5, 32.5)

South Carolina vs. Missouri (-7, 59.5)

Washington State vs. Oregon (-20, 60)

Texas vs. Houston (+22.5, 61.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-23.5, 56)

Ole Miss vs. Auburn (+6, 56.5)

Duke vs. Florida State (-14, 49)

Michigan vs. Michigan State (+24.5, 48)

Clemson vs. Miami (+3, 50)

Utah vs. USC (-6.5, 56)

Arizona State vs. Washington (-28, 59)