No. 10 Penn State won its first six games by at least 17 points, but the Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the season in a 20-12 final at No. 3 Ohio State last week. They will try to bounce back when they host Indiana on Saturday afternoon during the Week 9 college football schedule in a noon ET Big Ten on CBS matchup. Penn State is a 31-point favorite in the Week 9 college football odds from SportsLine consensus, as the Hoosiers have lost three straight games by more than two touchdowns. Should you back the Nittany Lions with your Week 9 college football bets?

Ohio State will be looking to avoid a letdown performance when it travels to Wisconsin on Saturday night. The Badgers have only lost one home game this season, but they are 14.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 9 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Georgia (-14) crushes Florida in a rivalry matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS this Saturday afternoon. The two-time defending national champions are a perfect 7-0 on the season and while they haven't looked quite as dominant at times, they still have an average scoring margin of 26.1 points per game and have been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 every week this season.

Georgia has won five of the last six in the rivalry and four of those victories were by at least 19 points, including a 22-point win last season and a 27-point win in 2021. The Bulldogs will be without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle), who had five catches for 154 yards and a touchdown against Florida last season. However, the Georgia defensive front should be able to shutter a Florida running game that averaged 1.4 yards per carry in losses to Utah and Kentucky. That's why the model has Georgia covering in more than 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 24 USC (-11) bounces back with a blowout win at California in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The Trojans are coming off their first two losses of the season, but they still have the nation's third-best scoring offense, averaging 45.4 points per game. They are led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who has thrown for 2,277 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 143 yards and seven scores.

California has lost its last two games by double digits, allowing an average of 43 points per game to Utah and Oregon State. The Golden Bears have a one-dimensional offense, with none of their quarterbacks throwing for 600 total yards this season. They are going to have trouble keeping pace with USC's explosive offense, which is why SportsLine's model has the Trojans covering the spread 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana vs. Penn State (-31, 45)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (+20.5, 52)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+8.5, 66)

Georgia vs. Florida (+14, 49)

Duke vs. Louisville (-6, 46)

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 45.5)

BYU vs. Texas (-20, 50)

Oregon vs. Utah (+6.5, 47)

Tulane vs. Rice (+10, 55)

USC vs. California (+10, 66.5)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (+4, 51)

Air Force vs. Colorado State (+14, 47)

Washington vs. Stanford (+27.5, 61)

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-24.5, 62.5)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+14.5, 46)

Colorado vs. UCLA (-15, 61)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech (+12, 64.5)

Old Dominion vs. James Madison (-20.5, 48.5)

Oregon State vs. Arizona (+3, 56.5)