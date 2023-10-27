With six teams ranked in the AP Top 25, the Pac 12 is having one of its best seasons ever in what is likely its final season as a major college football conference, and there's a marquee Pac-12 showdown on the Week 9 college football schedule. No. 8 Oregon will visit No. 13 Utah in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday and the potential Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff implications are clear. The latest Week 9 college football odds according to SportsLine consensus list Oregon as a 6.5-point favorite on the road but the Ducks failed to cover last week against Washington State and pushed in their loss to Washington.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Oklahoma will visit Kansas in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday at noon ET. The Sooners are unbeaten and favored by 9 over the 5-2 Jayhawks in the Week 9 college football lines but Oklahoma is coming off a serious scare as 17-point favorites against UCF. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 9 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Georgia (-14.5) crushes Florida in a rivalry matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS this Saturday afternoon. The two-time defending national champions are a perfect 7-0 on the season and while they haven't looked quite as dominant at times, they still have an average scoring margin of 26.1 points per game and have been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 every week this season.

Georgia has won five of the last six in the rivalry and four of those victories were by at least 19 points, including a 22-point win last season and a 27-point win in 2021. The Bulldogs will be without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle), who had five catches for 154 yards and a touchdown against Florida last season. However, the Georgia defensive front should be able to shutter a Florida running game that averaged 1.4 yards per carry in losses to Utah and Kentucky. That's why the model has Georgia covering in more than 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 24 USC (-10.5) bounces back with a blowout win at California in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The Trojans have now gone winless against the spread in their last five games, but this has been a comfortable matchup for them. They have won 16 of the last 18 meetings in this series, including eight of their last nine games at California.

The Golden Bears have also failed to cover the spread in five straight games this year, and they only have one win against a Power 5 team this season. They got blasted by then-No. 16 Utah their last time out, scoring just 14 points and finishing with 254 total yards. USC's offense, which is led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, is going to be too much for California to handle, as the model has the Trojans covering the spread in more than 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 9, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 9 games

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU vs. Charlotte (+4, 43)

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana vs. Penn State (-31, 44.5)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (+20, 53.5)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+10, 66)

Georgia vs. Florida (+14.5, 49)

Duke vs. Louisville (-4, 47)

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame (-18, 46)

BYU vs. Texas (-17.5, 51.5)

Oregon vs. Utah (+6, 49.5)

Tulane vs. Rice (+11.5, 54.5)

USC vs. California (+10, 67)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (+3.5, 51.5)

Air Force vs. Colorado State (+11.5, 49.5)

Washington vs. Stanford (+26.5, 59.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-25.5, 63.5))

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+14.5, 44)

Colorado vs. UCLA (-17, 64)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech (+11.5, 63.5)

Old Dominion vs. James Madison (-17.5, 49)

Oregon State vs. Arizona (+3.5, 56.5)