The Week 0 college football schedule kicks off this coming Saturday with four FBS vs. FBS matchups. Big 12 title contenders meet in the first time slot of the season as Iowa State takes on Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland at noon ET. The latest Week 0 college football odds list Kansas State as the 3-point favorite, while the over/under is 49.5. Kansas State is the pre-season favorite to win the Big 12 at +550, while Iowa State is listed at +1200.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 0: Stanford (+2.5) covers on the road against Hawaii in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Coach Timmy Chang has yet to win more than five games in a season for Hawaii and he enters this season feeling some pressure. Hawaii has traditionally been known for high-flying offenses, but the Rainbow Warriors finished ninth in the Mountain West last season with just 22 points per game. The run game was a big culprit as Hawaii ranked second to last in the league in that category.

Stanford, meanwhile, has some challenges ahead this season following the spring firing of head coach Troy Taylor. New head coach Frank Reich, however, brings NFL experience and could end up being an upgrade. Stanford also got a taste of long-distance traveling in the ACC last year, so the trip across the Pacific shouldn't throw this program off. The model projects that Stanford covers more than 60% of the time and the Under hits well over 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 0

College football odds for Week 0

Saturday, Aug. 23

(odds subject to change)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-3, 49.5)

Kansas vs. Fresno State (+12.5, 50.5)

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky (-10.5, 62)

Stanford vs. Hawaii (-2.5, 50.5)