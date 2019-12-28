College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model enters optimal predictions
Watching how an up-and-coming program responds to a tough matchup is one of the most exciting parts about bowl season, and the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule provides several opportunities for schools on the rise. No. 18 Minnesota came out of nowhere to inject its name in the College Football Playoff conversation, and now the Golden Gophers will now take on the No. 12 Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. Auburn is favored by seven in the latest college football odds.
Meanwhile, No. 7 Baylor went 11-2 and has improved by 10 wins in the two years since Matt Rhule took over in 2017. The Bears take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at the Sugar Bowl, and the Bulldogs are favored by six in the current college football spreads. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Ohio covers as an eight-point favorite over Nevada in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Jan. 3. The Bobcats are participating in their fifth consecutive bowl game under legendary head coach Frank Solich and looking to extend their bowl winning streak to three after blowing out San Diego State (27-0) and UAB (41-6) in their last two appearances.
Longtime defensive coordinator Jimmy Burrow had Ohio's defense well-prepared for those two previous bowl matchups, allowing just 5.5 yards per pass attempt. This season, Burrow's defense is coming off its most dominant performance of the year, a 52-3 win over Akron to finish the regular season and earn bowl eligibility. The Bobcats held Akron to just 74 yards of total offense, meaning a Nevada offense that ranked just 111th in the nation in scoring (21.3 points per game) will have its work cut out moving the football. That's why the model has the Bobcats covering in nearly 60 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 54.5)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-7, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13.5, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 54.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 63)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+6.5, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14.5, 54.5)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+2.5, 46.5)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4, 54)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52.5)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 58)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7, 53.5)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+6, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 52.5)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+8, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 55.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
