College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model enters top predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
Recent bowl seasons have been marked by big-name players sitting out as they prepare for the NFL Draft, and it appears the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule will see plenty of player attrition as well. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon are among the players who have already declared their intentions to sit. Bettors will need to keep a close eye on the latest college football bowl odds as these decisions continue to roll in.
The No. 9 Gators are 14-point favorites over No. 24 Virginia in the Orange Bowl, but should you fade one of the largest college football spreads with the Gators missing their lockdown corner? And without its workhorse back, can Boston College (+7) keep it within the number against No. 21 Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football predictions is that Mississippi State (-4) covers against Louisville in the 2019 Music City Bowl. The Cardinals (7-5) ended their season on a tough note, losing 45-13 to rival Kentucky in a game the Wildcats piled up an astonishing 517 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Now they must turn around and face another physical SEC squad that likes to run the ball.
Led by running back Kylin Hill (1,347 yards, 10 TDs), the Bulldogs had the third-best rushing offense (226.9 yards per game) in the SEC this season. SportsLine's model projects that Hill will run for well over 100 yards as the Bulldogs put up almost 300 on the ground. Mississippi State covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (62.5) hits almost 70 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+6.5, 58)
- Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (+7, 65)
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5, 41)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5, 60.5)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+3, 70.5)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-2.5, 63)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 49.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5, 48)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6.5, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+4, 49)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 53.5)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+2.5, 67)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 55)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-6.5, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63.5)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 51.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 62.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+7, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14, 54)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 46)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4, 55.5)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7.5, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 59)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5, 52.5)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+7.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 51.5)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 56.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Army-Navy how to watch the 2019 game
The 120th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec....
-
Navy vs. Army odds, top picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, ranks, sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Army-Navy Game prediction, picks, odds
The 120th Army-Navy Game concludes the 2019 regular season live this Saturday on CBS
-
Army vs. Navy odds, picks, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Navy vs. Army game 10,000 times.
-
BC hiring Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley
Hafley is finishing his first season at Ohio State after spending the prior seven years in...
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game