College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model enters top predictions

Recent bowl seasons have been marked by big-name players sitting out as they prepare for the NFL Draft, and it appears the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule will see plenty of player attrition as well. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon are among the players who have already declared their intentions to sit. Bettors will need to keep a close eye on the latest college football bowl odds as these decisions continue to roll in.

The No. 9 Gators are 14-point favorites over No. 24 Virginia in the Orange Bowl, but should you fade one of the largest college football spreads with the Gators missing their lockdown corner? And without its workhorse back, can Boston College (+7) keep it within the number against No. 21 Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football predictions is that Mississippi State (-4) covers against Louisville in the 2019 Music City Bowl. The Cardinals (7-5) ended their season on a tough note, losing 45-13 to rival Kentucky in a game the Wildcats piled up an astonishing 517 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Now they must turn around and face another physical SEC squad that likes to run the ball.

Led by running back Kylin Hill (1,347 yards, 10 TDs), the Bulldogs had the third-best rushing offense (226.9 yards per game) in the SEC this season. SportsLine's model projects that Hill will run for well over 100 yards as the Bulldogs put up almost 300 on the ground. Mississippi State covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (62.5) hits almost 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.