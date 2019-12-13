College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model makes top predictions

If you believe the latest college football odds, there could be plenty of tight bowl games unfolding over the next month. Of the 39 matchups, only five have double-digit college football spreads, with Florida vs. Virginia (+13) in the 2019 Orange Bowl among the possible lopsided matchups. But college football news will unfold rapidly in the coming weeks with players opting to sit out the postseason, injury updates and more, meaning the college football bowl bowl odds will continue to move.

Which college football lines should you jump on now before there's movement? And which must-see matchups like Ohio State vs. Clemson (-2) should bettors be targeting? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

One of the model's top 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Illinois (+7) stays within the spread against California in the 2019 RedBox Bowl. The Illini stunned then-No.6 Wisconsin in one of the biggest upsets of the college football season as part of a four-game winning streak that helped them reach the 6-6 mark for bowl eligibility. They were strong against the spread all season, posting an 8-4 mark, including a blistering 6-1 record as the underdog.

That's the spot they're in against Cal, a team that went 6-5 against the spread and was blown out late in the year by teams like USC (41-17) and Utah (35-0). SportsLine's model shows the Illini covering in over 60 percent of simulations, while the under (41.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.