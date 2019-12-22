College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model releases optimal predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
The College Football Playoff kicks off on Dec. 28 as No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Vegas is expecting opposite outcomes in each game, with LSU favored by 13.5 according to the current college football odds. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting a nail-biter between Ohio State and Clemson, with the Tigers favored by only two in the latest college football lines.
With coaching changes, players sitting out games and college football spreads ranging from 17.5 points to just 1.5, updated information is vital. Fortunately, SportsLine has the answers. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
Winning college football picks from a proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
College football bowl picks to target
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Kentucky (+3) stays within the spread against Virginia Tech in the 2019 Belk Bowl at noon ET on New Year's Eve. The Wildcats won three straight to end the season 7-5 in the ultra-competitive SEC and finish fourth in the East.
Kentucky has seen a tumultuous quarterback situation all season, but seems to have settled on former wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who set the SEC single-game record for rushing yards by a QB with a 284-yard outburst against Louisville. Bowden also scored a career-high four touchdowns against the Cardinals as Kentucky racked up a school-record 517 yards to win the Governor's Cup. Kentucky went 5-2 since Bowden took over the offense and the Wildcats shattered the school record for rushing yards in a single season with 3,293.
SportsLine's model says Bowden combines for over 250 total yards and two touchdowns, keeping the Wildcats within the three-point spread well over 60 percent of the time. The under (46.5) hits in over 50 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
College football bowl odds
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 50)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 54)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+3, 68)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 54.5)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-7, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13.5, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63.5)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 53)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+6.5, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14.5, 54,5)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 46.5)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5, 55)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 58.5)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5, 53)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+6.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 52)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 55.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
