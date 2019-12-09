College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model releases top predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule has been revealed, and fans and bettors have multiple weeks of action to digest as games get underway with Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+5) in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 21 and conclude with the National Championship Game on Jan. 13. The latest college football bowl odds range from UCF going off as a 17.5-point favorite against Marshall in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl to Kansas State laying just a point against Navy in the 2019 Liberty Bowl.
Where is all the value in the 2019-20 college football bowl spreads? And with players opting to sit out and college football odds constantly on the move, which teams can you trust? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
One of the model's top 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 25 Oklahoma State (+6) stays within the spread against Texas A&M in the 2019 Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. The Cowboys won four of their last five games straight-up and finished tied for third in the Big-12 with an 8-4 mark. They were also one of the nation's best teams against the spread, posting an 8-3 mark against FBS competition this year.
Texas A&M (7-5), meanwhile, dropped its last two games of the season and was 0-5 against ranked competition. The Aggies also gave up 129 yards per game on the ground, which could be an issue against elite running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the nation with 1,936 rushing yards this season. SportsLine's projection model is calling for 121 yards for Hubbard as the Cowboys stay within the spread well over 50 percent of the time. The over (52) also clears with several points to spare.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+5, 56.5)
- Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (+9.5, 65.5)
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-4.5, 40.5)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5.5, 55.5)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+3.5, 72.5)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-3, 62.5)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 47.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+17, 47.5)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 44.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 63)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-7.5, 49.5)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+10.5, 50)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+5, 54)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 50.5)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-6, 54)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-1.5, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+2.5, 66.5)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 56)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-7, 61.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+2.5, 53.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-3.5, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+4, 44)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+13.5, 51)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 45)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-5.5, 55.5)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (-1, 51.5)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 50)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+6.5, 53.5)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 54.5)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-8, 49)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 49.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+7.5, 42.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (PK, 51.5)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+6.5, 54.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 58)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 56.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
