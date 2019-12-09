College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model releases top predictions

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule has been revealed, and fans and bettors have multiple weeks of action to digest as games get underway with Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+5) in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 21 and conclude with the National Championship Game on Jan. 13. The latest college football bowl odds range from UCF going off as a 17.5-point favorite against Marshall in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl to Kansas State laying just a point against Navy in the 2019 Liberty Bowl.

One of the model's top 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 25 Oklahoma State (+6) stays within the spread against Texas A&M in the 2019 Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. The Cowboys won four of their last five games straight-up and finished tied for third in the Big-12 with an 8-4 mark. They were also one of the nation's best teams against the spread, posting an 8-3 mark against FBS competition this year.

Texas A&M (7-5), meanwhile, dropped its last two games of the season and was 0-5 against ranked competition. The Aggies also gave up 129 yards per game on the ground, which could be an issue against elite running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the nation with 1,936 rushing yards this season. SportsLine's projection model is calling for 121 yards for Hubbard as the Cowboys stay within the spread well over 50 percent of the time. The over (52) also clears with several points to spare.

