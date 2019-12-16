College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model reveals best predictions

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule starts on Friday. Over the course of the next three weeks, there are 39 games on the docket before the season ends with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Two of college football's biggest fan bases will he heading to Orlando's Camping World Stadium for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 when No. 13 Alabama takes on No. 14 Michigan. The Crimson Tide are seven-point favorites according to the latest college football odds.

Meanwhile, another SEC vs. Big Ten matchup pits No. 12 Auburn against No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl, which will also be played on New Year's Day. The 2019-20 college football spreads list the Tigers as 7.5-point favorites in that game. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

Winning college football picks from a proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

College football bowl picks to target

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 10 Penn State covers as a 6.5-point favorite against No. 17 Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

The Tigers have set a program record with 12 wins this season and beat No. 23 Cincinnati in back-to-back games to earn the Group of Five berth into the New Year's Six bowls. However, Memphis lost head coach Mike Norvell to Florida State, leaving Memphis in a state of disarray heading into the biggest game in the program's history.

Meanwhile, Penn State is coming off a sensational 10-2 season and has an opportunity to grab an 11th win for the third time in four seasons under James Franklin. Penn State running back Journey Brown has been strong down the stretch, rushing for 391 yards and seven touchdowns in his last four games. Against a Memphis squad that allows 171.6 yards per game on the ground, the model predicts that Brown goes for 54 yards and another touchdown as Penn State covers in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (60.5) also hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:

College football bowl odds

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.