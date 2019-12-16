College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model reveals best predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule starts on Friday. Over the course of the next three weeks, there are 39 games on the docket before the season ends with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Two of college football's biggest fan bases will he heading to Orlando's Camping World Stadium for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 when No. 13 Alabama takes on No. 14 Michigan. The Crimson Tide are seven-point favorites according to the latest college football odds.
Meanwhile, another SEC vs. Big Ten matchup pits No. 12 Auburn against No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl, which will also be played on New Year's Day. The 2019-20 college football spreads list the Tigers as 7.5-point favorites in that game. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
Winning college football picks from a proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
College football bowl picks to target
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 10 Penn State covers as a 6.5-point favorite against No. 17 Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.
The Tigers have set a program record with 12 wins this season and beat No. 23 Cincinnati in back-to-back games to earn the Group of Five berth into the New Year's Six bowls. However, Memphis lost head coach Mike Norvell to Florida State, leaving Memphis in a state of disarray heading into the biggest game in the program's history.
Meanwhile, Penn State is coming off a sensational 10-2 season and has an opportunity to grab an 11th win for the third time in four seasons under James Franklin. Penn State running back Journey Brown has been strong down the stretch, rushing for 391 yards and seven touchdowns in his last four games. Against a Memphis squad that allows 171.6 yards per game on the ground, the model predicts that Brown goes for 54 yards and another touchdown as Penn State covers in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (60.5) also hits nearly 70 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
College football bowl odds
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+6.5, 58)
- Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (+7, 65)
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5, 41)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5, 60.5)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+3, 70.5)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-2.5, 63)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 49.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5, 48)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6.5, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+4, 49)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 53.5)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+2.5, 67)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 55)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-6.5, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63.5)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 51.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 62.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+7, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14, 54)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 46)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4, 55.5)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7.5, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 59)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5, 52.5)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+7.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 51.5)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 56.5)
