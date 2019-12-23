College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model reveals optimal predictions
The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is loaded with games that the oddsmakers are expecting to be close. After besting their arch-rival in the annual Army-Navy game, No. 23 Navy will take on Kent State in the 2019 Liberty Bowl. The Midshipmen are listed as 2.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds. But which side of the spread should you back with your college football picks?
Meanwhile, Tennessee finished the season on a five-game winning streak to earn its way into the Gator Bowl. The Volunteers will take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 2, and the current college football spreads list Tennessee as a 1.5-point favorite. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Western Michigan (7-5) covers as a 3.5-point underdog against Western Kentucky (8-4) in the 2019 First Responders Bowl.
The Broncos' offense averaged 457.3 yards per game. Quarterback Jon Wassink is a third-year starter who threw for 2,904 yards and 19 touchdowns. His three top receivers, Keith Mixon, Skyy Moore and Giovanni Ricci, have all caught at least 47 passes. Meanwhile, LeVante Bellamy anchors the offense at running back, gaining 1,412 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns this season.
The model predicts that Bellamy rushes for 112 yards and a touchdown, leading Western Michigan to a cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 50)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 54)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+3, 68)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 54.5)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-7, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13.5, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63.5)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 53)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+6.5, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14.5, 54,5)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 46.5)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5, 55)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 58.5)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5, 53)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+6.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 52)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 55.5)
