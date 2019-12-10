College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model reveals top predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
With 39 games the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, fans and bettors have almost a month to digest all the action. The two College Football Playoff national semifinals are set for Dec. 28, with No. 4 Oklahoma taking on No. 1 LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, and No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 3 Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl at 8 p.m. LSU is a 13-point favorite over Oklahoma, with the over-under at 76 in the current college football bowl spreads. On the other side of the College Football Playoff bracket, Clemson is a 2-point favorite over Ohio State, with the over-under at 63, according to the latest college football odds.
Where is all the value in the 2019-20 college football bowl odds? And how can you best judge which of the semifinal teams is the best play? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
One of the model's top 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Washington State (+2.5) stays within the spread against Air Force in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27. Washington State (6-6) is 5-1 straight-up in its last six games against Mountain West opponents, while Air Force (10-2) is 1-4 against the spread in games played on Friday.
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon is the most prolific quarterback in college football, as he has thrown for a FBS-best 5,228 yards and is second behind LSU's Joe Burrow (48) with 45 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. The Cougars rack up 516.8 total yards and score 39.2 points per game. SportsLine's projection model is calling for almost 500 passing yards and three TDs for Gordon as the Cougars stay within the spread almost 70 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+5, 56.5)
- Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (+9.5, 65.5)
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-4.5, 40.5)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5.5, 55.5)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+3.5, 72.5)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-3, 62.5)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 47.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+17, 47.5)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 44.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 63)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-7.5, 49.5)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+10.5, 50)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+5, 54)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 50.5)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-6, 54)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-1.5, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+2.5, 66.5)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 56)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-7, 61.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+2.5, 53.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-3.5, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+4, 44)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+13.5, 51)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 45)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-5.5, 55.5)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (-1, 51.5)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 50)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+6.5, 53.5)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 54.5)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-8, 49)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 49.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+7.5, 42.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (PK, 51.5)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+6.5, 54.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 58)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 56.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Chase Young focused on CFP as NFL awaits
The best defensive player in college football remains focused on what's ahead of him, but not...
-
Auburn hires Chad Morris as OC
Morris was fired as the coach of the Razorbacks in November
-
2019 college football confidence picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence...
-
CFB Playoff odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire College Football Playoff 10,000 times.
-
CBS Sports 130: LSU takes over No. 1
Voters moved LSU ahead of Ohio State and Clemson after the Tigers defeat of Georgia
-
Army-Navy how to watch the 2019 game
The 120th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec....
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game