College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model shares optimal predictions

The latest 2019 college football odds feature plenty of tough calls since there are only two games remaining on the college football bowl schedule where a team is favored by double-digits. The latest college football bowl spreads list Louisiana as a 14-point favorite over Miami (Ohio) on Jan. 6 in the LendingTree Bowl. In addition, Florida is laying 14.5 points to Virginia in the latest 2019 Orange Bowl odds.

One of the toughest calls could come in the 2019 Belk Bowl as Kentucky takes on Virginia Tech. The Hokies are favored by 2.5 and both teams are playing well down the stretch, with Virginia Tech covering six of its last eight games and Kentucky covering six of its last seven. But which side should you back with your college football picks? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Boston College covers as a seven-point underdog against No. 21 Cincinnati in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl. The Eagles are in transition after coach Steve Addazio was fired, but they managed to close the season with covers in six of their last nine games and are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games as underdogs.

Not much should change offensively with interim head coach Rich Gunnell in charge, which means that means that Boston College will remain committed to the running game with David Bailey filling in for A.J. Dillon at running back after Dillon decided to sit out the bowl game to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Bailey ran for 811 yards and scored eight total touchdowns in 2019, and the 240-pound back could wear on a Cincinnati defense that gave up 393 yards rushing in back-to-back losses to Memphis to finish the season. The model says the Eagles stay within the spread in over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (55.5) hits well over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson.

College football bowl odds