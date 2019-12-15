College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model shares top predictions

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule looks like it could be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with 14 of the 39 games featuring spreads of four points or fewer. That includes an intriguing Rose Bowl matchup in which No. 6 Oregon will take on No. 8 Wisconsin in a battle of two programs that fought valiantly to earn a College Football Playoff bid but fell short. The Pac-12 champion Ducks are 2.5-point favorites over the Badgers in the latest college football odds.

Meanwhile, the No. 15 Notre Dame will look to secure its 33rd win in the last three seasons against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. The college football spreads currently list the Fighting Irish as 3.5-point favorites for that matchup in Orlando. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that the No. 18 Boise State Broncos cover as 3.5-point underdogs against the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos went 12-1 and won the Mountain West only to finish one spot behind Memphis in the race to represent the Group of Five in a New Year's Six bowl.

However, the Broncos still have plenty of incentive with an opportunity to notch their fourth 13-win season in program history and the first under head coach Bryan Harsin. Meanwhile, Washington lost four of seven down the stretch to finish at 7-5. Former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen's squad isn't playing its best football entering bowl season.

The model says a Boise State offense that averages 36.8 points per game and 6.1 yards per play will challenge a Washington run defense that allowed 188-plus yards five times this season. Hank Bachmeier throws for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while George Holani surpasses 1,000 yards rushing for the season as Boise State covers in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

