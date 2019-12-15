College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model shares top predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule looks like it could be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with 14 of the 39 games featuring spreads of four points or fewer. That includes an intriguing Rose Bowl matchup in which No. 6 Oregon will take on No. 8 Wisconsin in a battle of two programs that fought valiantly to earn a College Football Playoff bid but fell short. The Pac-12 champion Ducks are 2.5-point favorites over the Badgers in the latest college football odds.
Meanwhile, the No. 15 Notre Dame will look to secure its 33rd win in the last three seasons against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. The college football spreads currently list the Fighting Irish as 3.5-point favorites for that matchup in Orlando. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that the No. 18 Boise State Broncos cover as 3.5-point underdogs against the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos went 12-1 and won the Mountain West only to finish one spot behind Memphis in the race to represent the Group of Five in a New Year's Six bowl.
However, the Broncos still have plenty of incentive with an opportunity to notch their fourth 13-win season in program history and the first under head coach Bryan Harsin. Meanwhile, Washington lost four of seven down the stretch to finish at 7-5. Former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen's squad isn't playing its best football entering bowl season.
The model says a Boise State offense that averages 36.8 points per game and 6.1 yards per play will challenge a Washington run defense that allowed 188-plus yards five times this season. Hank Bachmeier throws for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while George Holani surpasses 1,000 yards rushing for the season as Boise State covers in nearly 60 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+6.5, 58)
- Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (+7, 65)
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5, 41)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5, 60.5)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+3, 70.5)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-2.5, 63)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 49.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5, 48)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6.5, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+4, 49)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 53.5)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+2.5, 67)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 55)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-6.5, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63.5)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 51.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 62.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+7, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14, 54)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 46)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4, 55.5)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7.5, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 59)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5, 52.5)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+7.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 51.5)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 56.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
