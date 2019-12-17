College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model unveils best predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
As the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule gets closer to kicking off, the list of players opting to sit out is growing. Already going off as 4.5-point underdogs in the college football odds against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl, Florida State will now be without star running back Cam Akers, who has announced he'll skip the matchup. The Sun Devils, however, will be without receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who followed in Akers' footsteps. Which team should you back with your college football picks?
With key players out on each side, can you exploit certain college football bowl spreads? And how will other absences such as Brandon Wimbush (UCF), C.J. Henderson (Florida) and A.J. Dillon (Boston College) affect those teams? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
College football bowl picks to target
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Temple (+4.5) stays within the spread against North Carolina in the 2019 Military Bowl. The Tar Heels (6-6) had an up-and-down campaign in Mack Brown's first year in Chapel Hill, but one consistent theme was close games.
Nine of UNC's games came down to one score and the Tar Heels only beat two FBS opponents (NC State, Georgia Tech) by more than four points all year. That leaves the door open for a veteran Temple squad that went 7-4 against the spread this season to at least keep this game close, if not pull off the outright upset. SportsLine's model sees this game coming down to the wire and says the Owls cover almost 60 percent of the time, while the under (53) clears in well over 60 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
College football bowl odds
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+6.5, 53)
- Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (+6, 65.5)
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5, 41)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5, 58.5)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+3, 70.5)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-2.5, 62.5)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 49.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5, 48)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+4.5, 49)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 53.5)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+3, 67.5)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 55)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-6.5, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-14, 75.5)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 51.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+7, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14, 54)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+2.5, 46.5)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5, 54.5)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 59)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7, 52.5)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+7.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 51)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 55.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above
