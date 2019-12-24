College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model unveils optimal predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
If you believe the 2019-20 college football odds, one-score games are in line for some of the most intriguing matchups on the college football bowl schedule. The Georgia Bulldogs are going off as 6.5-point favorites against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The latest college football spreads also show the Wisconsin Badgers as 2.5-point favorites against Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks in the 2019 Rose Bowl.
Auburn has seen four of its last five games come down to seven or fewer points, and that could be the case again since the Tigers are going off as 7.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Outback Bowl. Are any of these college football bowl odds way off? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
Winning college football picks from a proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019.
College football bowl picks to target
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Ohio covers as a 7.5-point favorite against Nevada in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The game kicks-off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 3 on Boise State's campus.
Ohio will enter its bowl game with one of the hottest offenses in the country. In fact, the Bobcats rank 20th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 34.7 points per game. Ohio, which has scored 52-plus points in each of its last two outings, is led by quarterback Nathan Rourke, who's thrown for 2,676 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Nevada, meanwhile, ranks 102nd in the country in scoring defense and is giving up an average of 32.1 points per game to opposing offenses. SportsLine's model projects that Rourke will throw for nearly 225 yards and the Bobcats put up almost 200 yards on the ground. Ohio covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (58.5) hits more than 50 percent of the time as well.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
College football bowl odds
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 50)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 54)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+3, 68)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 54.5)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-7, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13.5, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63.5)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 53)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+6.5, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14.5, 54,5)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 46.5)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5, 55)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 58.5)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5, 53)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+6.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 52)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 55.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above.
