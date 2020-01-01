College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Proven model releases optimal predictions

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide may have fallen short of their ultimate goal, but they still have plenty to play for when they meet the Michigan Wolverines in the 2020 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. The Crimson Tide are up to 7.5-point favorites over No. 14 Michigan in the current college football odds, despite being without two defensive stars who have decided to sit out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Michigan is looking to reverse its recent outcomes in bowl games, having lost four of its last five appearances.

Or is there value on another matchup like Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-3) or Georgia vs. Baylor (+4.5)?

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) stays within a seven-point spread against No. 12 Auburn (9-3) in the 2020 Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. The Golden Gophers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games as an underdog and 6-2-1 against the spread overall in their last nine games.

Minnesota was one of the surprise stories of the season, as P.J. Fleck's team lost to No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 20 Iowa, but upset No. 4 Penn State to cap a nine-game winning streak to start the year. Quarterback Tanner Morgan passed for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, running back Rodney Smith rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught 57 passes for 1,170 yards and 11 TDs. Auburn, meanwhile, allowed 323.9 yards per game and gave up 45 points to Alabama in its season finale.

The model says Morgan will throw for 200 yards and a TD, while the Golden Gophers sack Auburn quarterback Bo Nix twice and pick him off once. It also projects that Minnesota covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (54) also hits well over 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson.

