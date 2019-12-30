College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Proven model releases top predictions

Playing in a New Year's Day bowl is one of the distinct honors in college football. On Jan. 1, the SEC and Big Ten will take center stage with six total teams in action, including two head-to-head matchups. The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines in the 2020 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. The Crimson Tide are favored by seven with the total at 58.5 in the latest college football odds.

Just down the road in Tampa Bay, the No. 12 Auburn Tigers will challenge the No. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2020 Outback Bowl. The current college football spreads list Auburn as a seven-point favorite, with the total at 53.5. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

Winning college football picks from a proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

College football bowl picks to target

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Ohio covers as an eight-point favorite over Nevada at the 2020 Idaho Potato Bowl on the famous blue field in Boise. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday and it's the first meeting between two solid Group of Five programs.

The Bobcats closed their season with dominant wins over in-state rivals Bowling Green and Akron to get to 6-6 and earn a bowl bid. Their offense rolled in those two victories, averaging 59 points and 606 yards. Third-year starting quarterback Nathan Rourke accounted for nine total touchdowns in those games and has already been responsible for 110 touchdowns and 9,860 yards in his time at Ohio.

Rourke will present issues for a Nevada pass defense that allowed nearly 260 yards passing per game and gave up 31 passing touchdowns in 2019. The model predicts that Rourke accounts for nearly 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as Ohio covers in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also plenty of value on the over (58.5).

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:

College football bowl odds

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.