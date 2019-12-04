College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Championship Week, 2019: Model gives top predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football Championship Week game 10,000 times
The top three teams in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings are all favored by at least a touchdown on Saturday, according to the latest Championship Week college football odds. No. 1 Ohio State is a 16.5-point favorite over No. 10 Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, while No. 2 LSU is a touchdown favorite over No. 4 Georgia in the 2019 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. But the biggest line among the top four teams is No. 3 Clemson favored by an eye-popping 28.5 over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.
While the nation will be fixated on games that involve the top four teams, don't overlook the college football lines in other title games like the 2019 MAC Championship Game between Miami (Ohio) and Central Michigan. The latest college football spreads show Central Michigan favored by 6.5. Be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football picks now.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. Now, it has turned its attention the college football schedule for Championship Week 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
One of the model's Championship Week college football predictions is that No. 20 Cincinnati (10-2) covers as a 9.5-point underdog against 17th-ranked Memphis (11-1) in the 2019 AAC Championship Game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The Bearcats are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Tigers.
This line is in perfect sync with last week's matchup between these teams, a 34-24 Memphis home victory. The loss snapped Cincinnati's nine-game winning streak, but meant valuable experience for redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Bryant, who passed for 229 yards in replacement of Desmond Ridder. Cincinnati sports the AAC's top scoring defense, allowing just 21.2 points per game, and is second in the conference in rushing yards allowed at 145.8.
SportsLine's model projects that Cincinnati limits Memphis to 29 total points as the Bearcats cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. Additionally, there's value on the under (57.5), because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Championship Week college football schedule, including the 2019 SEC Championship Game featuring LSU vs. Georgia as well as the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game. It knows the line in one game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Championship Week college football odds:
- Pac-12 Championship Game: Utah vs. Oregon (+6.5, 46)
- MAC Championship Game: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan (-6.5, 54)
- Conference USA Championship Game: UAB at Florida Atlantic (-7.5, 49.5)
- American Athletic Championship Game: Cincinnati at Memphis (-9.5, 57.5)
- Mountain West Championship Game: Hawaii at Boise State (-13.5, 64.5)
- SEC Championship Game: LSU vs. Georgia (+7, 54.5)
- ACC Championship Game: Virginia vs. Clemson (-28.5, 55.5)
- Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma vs. Baylor (+8.5, 63.5)
- Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+16.5, 56)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during Championship Week? And which line is way off? Check out the latest Championship Week college football odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
-
