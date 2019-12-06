College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Championship Week, 2019: Model reveals top predictions

There are plenty big favorites during Championship Week, according to the latest college football odds. Clemson is giving Virginia 28.5 points in the 2019 ACC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Ohio State is a 16.5-point favorite over Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game, one of the largest college football spreads of the week. Then there are narrower Championship Week college football lines, like LSU giving Georgia a touchdown in the 2019 SEC Championship Game.

Is there value jumping on one of the largest college football lines of the week, or should you target the games Vegas believes will be nail-biters?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Now, it has turned its attention the college football schedule for Championship Week 2019.

One of the model's Championship Week college football predictions is that No. 21 Appalachian State (11-1) covers as a 6.5-point favorite against Louisiana (10-2) in the 2019 Sun Belt Championship Game. The Mountaineers have never lost to the Ragin' Cajuns and are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

This is the fourth meeting in the last two years between Appalachian State and Louisiana, with the Mountaineers winning the regular-season matchup on the road, 17-7. Appalachian State's 11-1 record is the best 12-game record in Sun Belt history, and their perfect record against Louisiana includes four home victories. Both teams sport 1,000-yard rushers, with Appalachian State's Darrynton Evans going for 1,250 yards on 217 carries and 16 touchdowns.

SportsLine's model says Evans rushes for over 100 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana as the Mountaineers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. Additionally, there's value on the under (56), because that hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Championship Week college football schedule, including the 2019 SEC Championship Game featuring LSU vs. Georgia as well as the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game. It knows the line in one game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Here are the latest Championship Week college football odds: