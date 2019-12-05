College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Championship Week, 2019: Model unveils top predictions

Although much of the nation's rooting interests will be focused on the games involving LSU, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State, the Championship Week college football odds board offers plenty of intriguing matchups. Saturday's action kicks off at noon ET with the 2019 MAC Championship Game between Central Michigan (-6.5) and Miami (Ohio), and the Big 12 Championship Game pitting Oklahoma against Baylor. The Sooners are nine-point favorites according to the latest college football odds.

The full day of championship football ends with two marquee matchups, as Clemson gives Virginia 28.5 points in the 2019 ACC Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Ohio State and Wisconsin lock horns in the Big 10 Championship Game a half-hour later. The Buckeyes are laying 16.5 according to the latest college football lines. Be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. Now, it has turned its attention the college football schedule for Championship Week 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

One of the model's Championship Week college football predictions is that No. 20 Boise State (11-1) covers as a 14-point favorite against Hawaii (9-4) in the 2019 Mountain West Championship Game. The Broncos have covered six straight games against the Rainbow Warriors.

Boise State beat Hawaii in their previous matchup this season, as quarterback Chase Cord threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in relief of injured starter Hank Bachmeier, who went down in the second quarter with a hip pointer. Nevertheless, Boise State put up 59 points and walloped Hawaii by 22. The Broncos forced four turnovers and won the time of possession battle, 32:42 to 27:18.

The model says Boise State covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, improving to 7-5 against the spread this season versus FBS teams. There's also plenty of value on the Over (64.5) since the model is calling for 67 total points in the Mountain West Championship Game 2019.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Championship Week college football schedule, including the 2019 SEC Championship Game featuring LSU vs. Georgia as well as the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game. It knows the line in one game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Championship Week college football odds:

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during Championship Week? And which line is way off? Check out the latest Championship Week college football odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.