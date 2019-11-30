College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Rivalry Week, 2019: Computer model makes top predictions

The 2019 College Football Playoff picture is starting to come into view, but Rivalry Week 2019 serves as a major test for teams with a shot of earning a berth. No. 8 Minnesota is a 2.5-point home underdog in the latest Week 14 college football odds against No. 12 Wisconsin in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Meanwhile, new No. 1 Ohio State will face a major challenge on the road against No. 13 Michigan in arguably college football's biggest rivalry game. The Buckeyes are listed as nine-point favorites in the latest Week 14 college football lines. But which contenders can you trust this weekend and which other Week 14 college football spreads should you target? Before you make your Week 14 college football picks, listen to the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 14 of the college football schedule and Rivalry Week 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

One of the computer's strongest Rivalry Week predictions is that Wake Forest (8-3) covers handily as a 3.5-point favorite over Syracuse (4-7). The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Carrier Dome, and the Demon Deacons have won outright and covered two of their last three games against Syracuse, including a dominant 64-43 win as 2.5-point road underdogs two seasons ago.

This season, Wake Forest's offense has averaged 33.0 points and 464.5 yards. Meanwhile, the Orange have allowed 30.7 points and 454.3 yards. They've given up more than 50 points and 600 yards of total offense in two of their last three games.

The model predicts that Demon Deacons starting quarterback Jamie Newman throws for over 325 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, while Wake's defense records four sacks. That's why the Demon Deacons cover in nearly 70 percent of simulations, while the under (68.5) hits over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 14 college football schedule, including the 2019 Iron Bowl featuring Alabama vs. Auburn as well as Ohio State vs. Michigan. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Week 14 college football odds for every FBS game involving an AP Top 25 team:

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which line is way off? Check out the latest Week 14 college football odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.