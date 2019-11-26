College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Rivalry Week, 2019: Computer model reveals best predictions

Two teams on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture looking in have one final regular-season game to make a strong impression. No. 5 Alabama plays in the 84th Iron Bowl against No. 15 Auburn, one of the highlights of Rivalry Week 2019. The Tide are giving the Tigers 3.5 points in the the latest Week 14 college football odds. The Crimson Tide will attempt to beat Auburn with backup quarterback Mac Jones, who will fill in for Tua Tagovailoa (hip), but should the 2019 Iron Bowl be among the top college football lines to target?

Meanwhile, two-loss Oregon (-19) at No. 6 needs even more help than Alabama to get into the College Football Playoff, but could make a major statement of its own by beating visiting Oregon State in the 2019 Civil War. Which college football predictions should you make during Rivalry Week? And which college football spreads are way off? Before locking in any Week 14 college football picks, see what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 14 of the college football schedule and Rivalry Week 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

One of the model's strongest Week 14 college football predictions is that No. 10 Minnesota (+2.5) stays within the spread against No. 12 Wisconsin in the battle for Paul Bunyan's ax.

Minnesota is on a four-game against the spread home winning streak, while the Golden Gophers are 8-1 against the number in their last nine Big Ten games. Conversely, Wisconsin is 1-4 against the spread in its last five conference games. The Badgers are coming off a 21-point win over Purdue, which, while impressive, failed to cover a 24.5-point spread. The Gophers, by comparison, covered as 15.5-point favorites at Northwestern. The model says Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has nearly the same chance of throwing a touchdown as an interception, and Minnesota (+2.5) covers in 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 14 college football schedule, including the 2019 Iron Bowl featuring Alabama vs. Auburn as well as Ohio State vs. Michigan. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Week 14 college football odds for every FBS game involving an AP Top 25 team:

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which line is way off? Check out the latest Week 14 college football odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.