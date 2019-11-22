College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13, 2019: Computer model makes best predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
Two teams on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture, No. 8 Penn State and No. 6 Oregon, both face major challenges in the Week 13 college football schedule. Penn State visits No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday and is listed as an 18.5-point underdog according to the latest college football odds. At almost three touchdowns, it's one of the largest college football spreads of the week.
Oregon faces a different challenge, taking on Arizona State on the road as a 14-point favorite according to the latest Week 13 college football spreads. The Ducks are getting monster effort from quarterback Justin Herbert, who has thrown for 2,662 yards and 28 touchdowns against three interceptions. But don't discount the Sun Devils, who have already knocked off then-No. 18 Michigan State and then-No. 15 California this season. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks for these matchups or any others, be sure to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 13 of the college football schedule. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
We can tell you one of the model's strongest college football picks of the Week 13 college football schedule is Maryland (+5) covering as a home underdog against Nebraska. The Terrapins have lost five straight after starting the season 3-2, but are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven Big Ten contests.
Maryland's offense has been more productive than Nebraska's, going for 28 points per game compared to the Huskers' 25.8. Quarterbacks Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome have split time due to injury, yet have combined to throw for 1,784 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. SportsLine's model projects another strong day for Jackson against the Cornhuskers as the Terrapins cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, making it one of its top Week 13 college football picks. There's also value on the under (61.5) because that hits in over 70 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 college football schedule, including the massive showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Week 13 college football odds for every FBS game involving an AP Top 25 team:
- Arkansas at LSU (-43.5, 69.5)
- Penn State at Ohio State (-18.5, 57.5)
- Texas A&M at Georgia (-13, 44)
- Oregon at Arizona State (+14, 52.5)
- Utah at Arizona (+22.5, 57.5)
- TCU at Oklahoma (-18, 65)
- Minnesota at Northwestern (+13.5, 39.5)
- Michigan at Indiana (+9.5, 53.5)
- Texas at Baylor (-5.5, 58.5)
- Purdue at Wisconsin (-24.5, 48)
- Boston College at Notre Dame (-20.5, 64)
- Temple at Cincinnati (-10, 45.5)
- Memphis at South Florida (+14.5, 59.5)
- Illinois at Iowa (-15.5, 47.5)
- Boise State at Utah State (+9.5, 52.5)
- SMU at Navy (-3.5, 67)
- Oklahoma State at West Virginia (+5.5, 55)
- Texas State at Appalachian State (-30, 51.5)
- Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (-3.5, 45.5)
