College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13, 2019: Computer model releases best predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
Several teams will try to bounce back from tough losses, and the latest Week 13 college football odds indicate they have a strong chance to be successful. After losing their first game of the season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are listed as 13.5-point favorites on the road against Northwestern, according to the latest Week 13 college football spreads. Baylor, coming off a heartbreaking loss against Oklahoma, is laying 5.5 at home against Texas, one of the tightest college football lines on Saturday. And Wake Forest, after dropping a lopsided contest against Clemson on Saturday, is a touchdown favorite against in-state rival Duke.
Are one of those matchups featuring teams looking to get back in the win column among the most exploitable Week 13 college football odds? Or is there value on a team like LSU, who's favored by 43.5 against Arkansas? Whether you're looking to make a pick on one of those games, or searching other college football lines for value, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any Week 13 college football picks of your own.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 13 of the college football schedule. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
We can tell you one of the model's strongest college football picks of the Week 13 college football schedule is Temple (+10) staying within the spread on the road against Cincinnati.
The Owls are coming off an impressive victory over Tulane, their seventh win of the season. Quarterback Anthony Russo had a strong showing against the Green Wave, completing 22-of-38 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receivers Jadan Blue and Kenny Yeboah were sensational in Saturday's victory, combining for 17 receptions, 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Plus, the Owls are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Bearcats. Temple has also beaten Cincinnati in four of its last five meetings overall. SportsLine's model projects over 250 passing yards for Russo as the Owls cover in nearly 70 percent of simulations, making it one of its top Week 13 college football picks. There's also value on the under (46.5) because that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 college football schedule, including the massive showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest Week 13 college football odds for every FBS game involving an AP Top 25 team:
- Arkansas at LSU (-43.5, 69.5)
- Penn State at Ohio State (-18.5, 57.5)
- Texas A&M at Georgia (-13.5, 44)
- Oregon at Arizona State (+14.5, 52.5)
- Utah at Arizona (+22.5, 57.5)
- TCU at Oklahoma (-18, 65)
- Minnesota at Northwestern (+13.5, 39.5)
- Michigan at Indiana (+9.5, 53.5)
- Texas at Baylor (-5.5, 59)
- Purdue at Wisconsin (-24.5, 48)
- Boston College at Notre Dame (-20, 64)
- Temple at Cincinnati (-10, 45.5)
- Memphis at USF (+14.5, 59.5)
- Illinois at Iowa (-15.5, 46.5)
- Boise State at Utah State (+9, 52.5)
- SMU at Navy (-3.5, 66.5)
- Oklahoma State at West Virginia (+5.5, 55)
- Texas State at Appalachian State (-29.5, 51)
- Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (-4, 45.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which line is way off? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
