College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 13, 2019: Computer model reveals best predictions

With No. 3 Clemson on a bye and No. 1 LSU listed as a massive 44-point favorite over Arkansas, the spotlight turns to No. 2 Ohio State as the Buckeyes take on No. 9 Penn State as 18-point favorites, according to the latest Week 13 college football odds. Other college football lines of note in games with College Football Playoff picture implications include No. 24 Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia (-13.5), Arizona State at No. 6 Oregon (+14.5) and TCU at No. 8 Oklahoma (-17.5).

But while the national spotlight will be on those matchups, are the best Week 13 college football picks on those or others that might be flying under the radar?

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Now, it has turned its attention to Week 13 of the college football schedule.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest college football picks of the Week 13 schedule is No. 13 Baylor (-5.5) covering at home against Texas. The Bears, now a 1000-1 long shot in the latest college football futures, likely were eliminated from the College Football Playoff picture with their loss to Oklahoma last week, but still have a shot at the Big 12 title and a New Year's Six Bowl.

Texas, meanwhile, is in the midst of a huge slump following its 4-1 start to the season. The Longhorns have dropped three of their last five outright and have only covered once in their last four games. On the season, they've struggled against quality competition, posting a 1-3 mark against the spread against teams with at least a 70 percent wining percentage.

Furthermore, the Bears are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight Big 12 games and have covered in three of their last four games overall. SportsLine's model is calling for Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer to throw for well over 300 yards against a Texas defense that's ranked ninth in the Big 12 against the pass (305 yards per game). The model sees value in the under (59.5) because that hits more than 70 percent of the time, while Baylor covers in 60 percent of simulations, making it one of its strongest Week 13 college football picks.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 13 college football schedule, including the massive showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. Now, here are the latest Week 13 college football odds for every FBS game involving an AP Top 25 team:

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which line is way off? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds above.