While top-ranked Georgia, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 22 Tennessee have been viewed as the top contenders in the SEC East, No. 21 Missouri has emerged as another team to watch. The Tigers have won five straight games to open the season, and they can make a major statement when they face No. 23 LSU on Saturday afternoon during the Week 6 college football schedule. LSU is a 5.5-point favorite in the Week 6 college football odds from SportsLine consensus, despite suffering a 55-49 loss at then-No. 20 Ole Miss last week. Should you be targeting the SEC showdown between LSU and Missouri with your Week 6 college football bets?

One of the other ranked vs. ranked matchups on Saturday features No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 10 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 6.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 6 college football spreads following their gutsy win against Duke last week. Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 6 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Oklahoma (+5) stays within the spread against Texas in a noon ET kickoff at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 12 Oklahoma is 5-0 and is coming off scoring 50 points for the third time this season following a 50-20 win over Iowa State last week. The Sooners are third in college football in scoring (47.4 points per game) led by the left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has completed 75.2% of his passes for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions through five games. He has the seventh-most passing yards in college football.

Gabriel has thrown for at least 320 yards in each of his last three games with nine passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. Oklahoma has defeated Texas straight-up in six of their last eight contests, including four of their last five matchups. Texas has risen to No. 3 in the country in large part to a 34-24 win over Alabama in Week 2 in a 5-0 start, but the model projects Oklahoma to take it down to the wire as the Sooners cover the spread in the 2023 Red River Showdown in more than 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Georgia (-14.5) easily covers the spread against Kentucky in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are riding a nation-best winning streak of 22 games heading into Saturday's contest. They have won 13 consecutive games against Kentucky since losing to the Wildcats in 2009, including a double-digit road win last year.

Star tight end Brock Bowers is coming off a huge performance against Auburn, giving him 30 receptions for 413 yards in his first season with quarterback Carson Beck. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey played against the Tigers for the first time this year after missing early time with a back injury. He has had 12 touchdown catches over the past two years, and he had four receptions for 38 yards against Auburn. SportsLine's model has Bowers and McConkey combining for six receptions for almost 100 yards and a touchdown, which is one reason why Georgia is covering the spread in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 6, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 6 games

See full Week 6 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland vs. Ohio State (-19, 57)

LSU vs. Missouri (+5.5, 64.5)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-5, 60.5)

Washington State vs. UCLA (-3.5, 60.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (-23.5, 52.5)

Syracuse vs. UNC (-9.5, 59.5)

Colorado vs. Arizona State (+3.5, 59)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+2, 46)

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-14.5, 47)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (+6.5, 53.5)

Michigan vs. Minnesota (+18.5, 46)

Colorado vs. Arizona State (+4, 59.5)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-13, 61.5)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (-20, 57)

Fresno State vs. Wyoming (+6, 43.5)

Oregon State vs. California (+7.5, 51)

Arizona vs. USC (-21, 72)