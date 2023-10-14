Points should be aplenty when No. 8 Oregon visits No. 7 Washington during the Week 7 college football schedule. These teams rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the nation in scoring offense. Oregon enters Saturday's showdown averaging 51.6 points per game, while the Huskies are scoring 46.0 points per game on average. The SportsLine consensus Week 7 college football odds list the Huskies as 3-point favorites at home, though this is one game where the over/under of 67 should see a lot of betting action.

Elsewhere on the Week 7 college football odds board, No. 11 Alabama is a 19.5-point favorite at home against Arkansas and No. 10 USC is a 3-point underdog on the road against No. 21 Notre Dame. Which of those Week 7 college football spreads have value, and how should you play other big matchups such as Miami vs. North Carolina (-3) and UCLA vs. Oregon State (-3.5)? Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 7 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Kansas State (+1.5) beats Texas Tech on the road at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning each of their last six games against the Red Raiders. What's even more impressive, Kansas State is 5-1 in its last six road games against Texas Tech.

The Wildcats are scoring 35.8 points per game this season, which ranks 26h in the nation. Kansas State is led by quarterback Will Howard, who's thrown for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He's also an effective runner, rushing 38 times for 227 yards and six scores. Defensively, Kansas State ranks 23rd in the country in third-down conversion percentage (32.4%), a big reason why the model expects the Wildcats to cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 12 North Carolina (-3) easily covers the spread against No. 25 Miami in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Miami, specifically coach Mario Cristobal, is having a tough week with national criticism after opting to run plays rather than take knees with a chance to run out the clock last week. The Hurricanes ended up losing a fumble and falling on a 44-yard touchdown with one second left to Georgia Tech in a 23-20 loss as 19-point favorites.

That will certainly be a distraction and an impossible loss to forget for the program throughout the week. Whereas North Carolina is coming off a dominant 40-7 win over Syracuse. It was UNC's second straight game of at least 40 points as the Tar Heels have scored at least 31 points in every game during their 5-0 start. North Carolina has won its last four contests against Miami and the model has North Carolina covering the spread more than 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 7, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 7 games

See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse vs. Florida State (-17.5, 55)

Indiana vs. Michigan (-33, 45.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+19, 52)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-19.5, 46.5)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+31.5, 56)

Cal vs. Utah (-11, 44)

Florida vs. South Carolina (-2, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (+3, 56)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (+3, 55)

BYU vs. TCU (-5, 52)

Oregon vs. Washington (-3, 67)

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (+7.5, 44.5)

Auburn vs. LSU (-11, 60)

Missouri vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 50.5)

Miami vs. North Carolina (-3, 57)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-3, 60)

NC State vs. Duke (-3, 44)

UCLA vs. Oregon State (-3.5, 54.5)